The Dropped Kick-Off 71 – Super Freaky (Rd. 1-2)

Super Rugby is underway, with several Aussie sides coming out the other side of Super Round in a promising position.

Nick H, Natho, Nick W and Josh sit down to chat about the opening fortnight, including:

  • The performance of the Aussie Rugby sides in the opening rounds.
  • Whether the concept of Super Round is working.
  • Who is on Eddie’s radar.
  • Latest transfers, sanctions and Wallabies coaching appointments

Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

WARNING: couple of naughty words and naughty sexual innuendos included.

@Nick_Wasiliev

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

