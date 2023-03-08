The Dropped Kick-Off 71 – Super Freaky (Rd. 1-2)

Super Rugby is underway, with several Aussie sides coming out the other side of Super Round in a promising position.
Nick H, Natho, Nick W and Josh sit down to chat about the opening fortnight, including:
- The performance of the Aussie Rugby sides in the opening rounds.
- Whether the concept of Super Round is working.
- Who is on Eddie’s radar.
- Latest transfers, sanctions and Wallabies coaching appointments
Give it a listen and let us know what you think.
WARNING: couple of naughty words and naughty sexual innuendos included.
