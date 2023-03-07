Hump Day News

The Suaali’i Saga continues

Reported here in that other site, the saga for Joseph Saali’i continues as he appears to be set to reject rugby and accept a $750K contract to continue with the Roosters for at least another year. Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has identified the former schoolboy rugby star as one of his priority signings targets in the lead-up to the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour and the World Cup two years later. He would have loved to have convinced him to cross codes next year but will have to wait at least another 12 months.

However, the Roosters also have a fight on its hands to keep the young talent from heading elsewhere. Suaal’i’ started on the wing and this year is playing in the centres for Newcastle. He has stated that he wants to move to fullback but his path is blocked at the Roosters with the captain , James Tedesco, the incumbent NSW and Australian custodian there. This will encourage other clubs to look at what they can offer for 2025 and beyond.

Now as you all know I am totally against the way RA, Eddie Jones and so many others in rugby seem to see league players, even former rugby ones, as people that should be chased. Sure this guy was great at college where his ethnicity saw him develop so much faster than his peers and so he looked very good. However, he has never played Super rugby and his time in league will have diminished a lot of the rugby skills he did have, to the point where he will be on a steep learning curve if he does get back. Like every other league convert he will take 3 or 4 years to become familiar with the game again, will look really good in space at times, but will be poor at defence, distribution, kicking, positioning, ball retention at rucks and mauls and almost every other skill needed to play top level rugby. In the meantime he will take up playing time and money from a good rugby player who will now not get the opportunities to demonstrate his own development.

This league idea is a failed experiment that doesn’t work. If some want to come and play rugby again, fine! Go to a club and show us that you are better than the other players who have spent years developing their rugby skills and earn the right. But don’t come over and be given a free ride into both super rugby and the Wallabies where you will not actually be that good.

New Super Rugby laws exposing team depth and player fitness

Fraser McReight

As reported here the new laws in play in Super Rugby Pacific have undoubtedly changed the pace of the game, speeding up all set-piece play and reducing tolerance for slow ruck clearances and minor injury stoppages has seen a significant increase in ball-in-play time and points scored.

In round one of Super Rugby Pacific, the average ball-in-play time was a whole two minutes higher than the 2022 season average and in round two, there was an average of 78.8 points scored across the six matches.

While there is some concern that the huge scorelines could dilute the product over time I’m not sure that’s true. As Justin Marshall said “I think it’s healthy for the game. The fact that we are now having players fatiguing because the ball is in play more and you’re getting rewarded for good continuity, you’re getting rewarded because the defence isn’t always fresh.” He also thinks that as the players get used to the laws and coaches start planning better the scores will come down. “Look, it’ll pull back because players will adjust and everyone will learn to use their benches and everything better, so the points will eventually come back a bit. But, at the moment it’s about the teams and players learning that the game has sped up and the ball is in play more and I’ve got to get fitter, and I’ve got to make sure that when I’m tired that I’m getting myself into good positions.”

Now I don’t have any statistics on this, mainly because the way time in play can be measured is so open that you can get any stats to make your argument. However, from the games I’ve been watching, the speed of play seems to be faster. Now whether that’s true or not doesn’t really matter, perception wins and if people perceive the game to be faster then it’s a win. Especially against those crying about the boring slow games last year.