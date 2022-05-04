Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 46 – Just Win, Baby!

It’s a tour hour marathon this week. With Super Rugby Pacific having a bumper round, Wallabies fixtures announced and the Wallaroos kicking off their World Cup preparations, Nick, Jack and Natho sit down to talk a bit week in Australian Rugby.

The Hot Topics

  1. What stood out in that round of Super Rugby Pacific?
  2. The Sevens win – What are our the talking points from Langford?
  3. What are our thoughts on the Wallabies and Wallaroos fixtures?
  4. Player depth analysis – locks
  5. Q&A
    1. CudmoreJock – How do we crack down on the increase in players staying down to get TMO/foul play review? It might be hyperbole but I reckon they’ve increased lots since French player did it in Brisbane last year. Obvious one from this weekend was J. Barrett. Do we look at sin bin or something?
    2. Saint Drogo – Re test locations- It is great to take the game to new markets but should “traditional” rugby locations be preferenced to try to get back fans whose support has lapsed? I think it would be easier to get back a former fan then get a new one.
    3. Jamiesportstwit – Should Brumbies fans launch a #scrumstraightAidan campaign this week after what we’ve seen from the Chiefs recently?
    4. Hick Nartman – Is Mahe Vailanu the second coming of TPN?
  6. Predictions for the weekend.

