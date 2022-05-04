The Dropped Kick-Off 46 – Just Win, Baby!

It’s a tour hour marathon this week. With Super Rugby Pacific having a bumper round, Wallabies fixtures announced and the Wallaroos kicking off their World Cup preparations, Nick, Jack and Natho sit down to talk a bit week in Australian Rugby.
The Hot Topics
- What stood out in that round of Super Rugby Pacific?
- The Sevens win – What are our the talking points from Langford?
- What are our thoughts on the Wallabies and Wallaroos fixtures?
- Player depth analysis – locks
- Q&A
- CudmoreJock – How do we crack down on the increase in players staying down to get TMO/foul play review? It might be hyperbole but I reckon they’ve increased lots since French player did it in Brisbane last year. Obvious one from this weekend was J. Barrett. Do we look at sin bin or something?
- Saint Drogo – Re test locations- It is great to take the game to new markets but should “traditional” rugby locations be preferenced to try to get back fans whose support has lapsed? I think it would be easier to get back a former fan then get a new one.
- Jamiesportstwit – Should Brumbies fans launch a #scrumstraightAidan campaign this week after what we’ve seen from the Chiefs recently?
- Hick Nartman – Is Mahe Vailanu the second coming of TPN?
- Predictions for the weekend.
