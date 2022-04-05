The Dropped Kick-Off 44 – Nickopedia

The Dropped Kick-Off is back once again to talk the latest topics in Australian rugby. This week the two Nicks, Natho and Jack consult Wikipedia and chat World Cup 2027/29, the latest on Super W and Super Rugby Pacific, new tour announcements for the Wallabies and Wallaroos, Cronny joining the Force and more.
The Hot Topics
- What is the latest news happening on planet rugby right now?
- The Super W: what are the key talking points and predictions for the weekend?
- Super Rugby Pacific: who are the competition favourites?
- Predictions for the weekend
- World Cup 2027 and 2029: what are we most excited for?
