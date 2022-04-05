The Dropped Kick-Off 44 – Nickopedia

The Dropped Kick-Off is back once again to talk the latest topics in Australian rugby. This week the two Nicks, Natho and Jack consult Wikipedia and chat World Cup 2027/29, the latest on Super W and Super Rugby Pacific, new tour announcements for the Wallabies and Wallaroos, Cronny joining the Force and more.

The Hot Topics