Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 44 – Nickopedia

The Dropped Kick-Off 44 – Nickopedia

The Dropped Kick-Off is back once again to talk the latest topics in Australian rugby. This week the two Nicks, Natho and Jack consult Wikipedia and chat World Cup 2027/29, the latest on Super W and Super Rugby Pacific, new tour announcements for the Wallabies and Wallaroos, Cronny joining the Force and more.

The Hot Topics

  1. What is the latest news happening on planet rugby right now?
  2. The Super W: what are the key talking points and predictions for the weekend?
  3. Super Rugby Pacific: who are the competition favourites?
  4. Predictions for the weekend
  5. World Cup 2027 and 2029: what are we most excited for?
Related Items
Podcast
@Nick_Wasiliev

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

Related Items

More in Podcast