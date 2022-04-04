The Chewsday Chew

Close to home, as of writing (Monday midday), undoubtedly we have an electioneering Scotty from Marketing trumpeting fuel excise relief and a few one-off payments to the lower/middle in order to buy an election via a budget. But none of those short-term initiatives were denied or rebuffed by Albo & Co. So there is nothing differentiating about it. And whilst we had the Mean Girls tagline belting our left-sided friends for a week or so, we then had Concetta Fierravanti-Wells pull the pin on her grenade for Scotty’s Mob on Budget night to even the scales there. So it’s all much of a muchness. Thus I fear this will make it an election of nowt but personal smear because both sides ‘policies’ are mutually cancelled out.

Abroad, we hear chat of a potential peace deal for Ukraine and suggestions of troop withdrawals etc – but we see no proof of it. We also hear stories that the Ruskies Tuff-Man in Chief has not been given good advice around the true readiness and capabilities of his army. Ya think? I’m genuinely surprised that folk are not going to tell the guy who is world famous for poisoning people anywhere anytime, about shite he won’t like. NOT. Keep stealing them tanks lads…

Anyway, to the matter at hand, and welcome to Episode 3 of the Chewsday Chew. The purpose herein is not to write something overly complicated, but rather to pose a simple observation, question or proposition and let the good readers of this esteemed site share their opinions thereafter. Call it the lazy man’s attempt to fill a void by poking our collective bear of rugby knowledge to share their reflections and lift the average beyond the humdrum.

So, following the Good Ms Fierravanti-Wells lead and putting a match to this weeks Rugby-Molotov cocktail for indiscriminate hurling about, this week we are focusing on Karma Carvers.

My inspiration for this week came from the Donkey’s vs Pinko’s. Whilst I am somewhat of a shameless Donkey’s fan myself, nonetheless I did immensely enjoy the swatting of Nic The Lip by the Parmy Hunter over the weekend just gone. And that got me thinking about when else did I see people who truly deserved it, get absolutely BUNTED.

Now I know some folk are going to tutt-tutt me, particularly in these days of HIA etc. And probably fair enough. But I don’t care today. As long as the assailant wasn’t armed and as long as it was not a blatant head-hunter foul shot, I want to see your best. So slag me away ya mob of limp-wristed nonces. But I want to see folk who deserved it, getting blotted.

And with that, my two early nominations are;

The often much-maligned Dean Mumm swatting Marcel Coetzee – a Yarpy whose tackling … methods … most definitely deserved an up-ending if I ever I saw one. And for the observant, Mummy also neutralised Bismarck du Plessis in the same carry.

My other nomination is for Jaques Burger absolutely cleaning up Bakkies Botha. Now I don’t want to seem like I’m picking on the Catholics, but this was a great shot by one pill-hater on another pill-hater who dead-set had it coming. So fair play…

So, what is your greatest example of “he had it coming” that you can name?