Hump Day News

World Rugby Boss says Red Cards are protecting players

Damon Murphy Red Cards Billy Proctor

World Rugby boss, Alan Gilpin said that while he has sympathy for players being sanctioned for contact made in a split second decision, and that he is mindful of the need to preserve elements of the contest and spectacle in rugby, he stressed that the crackdown on Red cards would not be stopping until behaviours changed. Where Red Cards were once very rare, referees have been instructed to use the Red Card as a blunt tool to force players and coaches to change behaviours around upright tackles and dangerous head contact that frequently leads to concussion.

In a blow to the whiny sooks here, especially certain coaches and commentators, he said the global rollout of the 20 minute Red Card replacement would depend on whether the sanction is enough to deterrent to drive the number of red cards down in the SH trials this year. I’d say a big fat NO on that one and I certainly wouldn’t hold my breath for it to be adopted outside of the Super Rugby or maybe the Mitre 10 Cup in NZ.

This is obviously a passionate subject for me and I am 100% behind the move and I think RA needs to do more to get coaches and players behind the change of behaviour. It shits me a bit when you get players like McReight – who I really like by the way – saying “We just have to learn and get used to the new rules” NEW RULES! WTF! Not sure where he’s been for the last 2 years but these rules aren’t new, they are 2 seasons old and players at this level should be all over them. This is not a sudden crackdown and I have no sympathy for players and coaches seemingly too stupid to make the transition.

Wallaroos embracing Test Queensland return with Japan and Fiji Tri-series

RA has announced fixtures for the Wallaroos against both Fiji and Japan as they prepare for the W RWC. This comes after a looooong two year drought with COVID derailing their preparations for this years RWC in NZ.

Captain Grace Hamilton is really looking forward to this saying “The more time and effort you put into getting a team together, the better they get and that’s got to be huge for us leading into a World Cup program.”

For new coach Jay Tregonning it will mark his first game in charge since taking over at the end of last year. He noted that with the Drua steaming ahead in the Super W games they will prove to be a big threat to the team. “They’re looking to play a Fiji (mens) style of game and have been outstanding to watch.” he said. “Having the opportunity to play Japan, two styles of rugby, it’s going to aid in our preparations heading into the PacFour and World Cup”.

Really happy for the girls and looking forward to seeing how they develop going forward. I must admit after watching the NZ girls get smashed in the NH at the end of last year and the W Six Nations I think both our girls will struggle a bit.