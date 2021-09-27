The Dropped Kick-Off 32 – Heist Completed!

The Two Nicks, Natho and Jack are back to chat the Wallabies third win on the trot against Los Pumas, the All Blacks-Springboks test, preview the final week of the Rugby Championship, and more.
WARNING: Coarse language. Also if you’re offended by Hoss’ nicknames, don’t listen to the end.
The Hot Topics
- Thoughts on Wallabies win over Argentina
- What changes would you like to see for the Wallabies?
- Thoughts on the All Blacks – Boks match?
- Thoughts for the weekend
We’ll also be doing a Q&A podcast next week. Comment below with any questions you want us to answer, or hit us up on Twitter using #DroppedKickOff!
