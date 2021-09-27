The Dropped Kick-Off 32 – Heist Completed!

The Two Nicks, Natho and Jack are back to chat the Wallabies third win on the trot against Los Pumas, the All Blacks-Springboks test, preview the final week of the Rugby Championship, and more.

WARNING: Coarse language. Also if you’re offended by Hoss’ nicknames, don’t listen to the end.

The Hot Topics

Thoughts on Wallabies win over Argentina What changes would you like to see for the Wallabies? Thoughts on the All Blacks – Boks match? Thoughts for the weekend

We’ll also be doing a Q&A podcast next week. Comment below with any questions you want us to answer, or hit us up on Twitter using #DroppedKickOff!