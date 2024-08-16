The Dropped Kick-Off 128 – South Africa Game Two Preview

We’re rawdogging this one straight from Western Australian Wifi.
Nick (the handsome one), Nathan and Andy talk through the squad for the second test against South Africa in Perth.
Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...