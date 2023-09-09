RWC 2023 Takeaways from France’s win over New Zealand

1. The Heat.

Commentators ditched their Jackets. Players ditched scrum caps and base layers. We had 20 minute drinks breaks.

Europe has had record-breaking temperatures this summer, and it’s going to effect matches in this World Cup.

2. NZ wilted in the second half

Whether it was the heat or the pressure France exerted, New Zealand faded in the second half.

Unanimous’s margin chart clearly shows the lead flip-flopping for the first 55 minutes, but from then on it’s all France. New Zealand are coming out of a southern winter and have had only one match in the north. Was it the weather or the pressure? Let me know in the comments.

3. France aren’t a one man show.

Many punters consider Antoine Dupont the best player in the world at the moment. But this win over a rugby powerhouse was a team effort with #8 Gregory Alldritt the standout.

The entire backrow deserves a mention, but any player who puts Ardie Savea in the corner has had a great game.

4. French defence

I’ve just looked up the stats and France missed 32 tackles for a 76% success rate but, that’s not the feeling I got watching the game. New Zealand tackled at 72% by the way. But watching the game it seemed like the Kiwis were bashing against a brick wall. Did I get this wrong?

5. Thomas Ramos will punish you.

The man is a sharp shooter with just about anything up to 55 metres. France and New Zealand scored two tries each but while Mo’unga could only manage to get one ball through the sticks, Ramos managed 13 points off the boot. Yes, he had more opportunities but he barely left a point on the pitch.