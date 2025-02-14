This from: https://waratahs.rugby/news/nsw-waratahs-women-announce-team-for-trial-match-against-act-brumbies-2025214

The NSW Waratahs Women will kick off their 2025 preparations with an exciting trial match against the ACT Brumbies on February 15.

Head Coach Mike Ruthven has named a strong squad that blends experience and emerging talent. The team is looking to fine-tune its combinations ahead of the season.

The Waratahs Women will seek to build momentum in this trial match with Emily Chancellor leading from the front as captain. The squad features a formidable forward pack and an electric backline, with seasoned campaigners and fresh faces ready to make their mark.

Coach Mike Ruthen speaking on the trial said “The Brumbies are always a tough opponent, and this match will provide a great opportunity to fine-tune our game.”

TEAM LIST

Position

1. Loosehead Prop

2. Hooker

3. Tighthead Prop

4. Left Lock

5. Right Lock

6. Left Flanker

7. Right Flanker

8. Number 8

9. Scrumhalf

10. Flyhalf

11. Left Wing

12. Inside Centre

13. Outside Centre

14. Right Wing

15. Fullback

16. Reserve

17. Reserve

18. Reserve

19. Reserve

20. Reserve

21. Reserve

22. Reserve

23. Reserve

Name

Bridie O’Gorman

Brittany Merlo

Faliki Pohiva

Jayjay Taylor

Annabelle Codey

Ruby Anderson

Emily Chancellor

Leilani Nathan

Tatum Bird

Waiaria Ellis

Desiree Miller

Katrina Barker

Georgina Friedrichs

Jacinta Windsor

Caitlyn Halse

Millie Parker

Siusiuosalafai Volkman

Seneti Kilisimasi

Nicole Nathan

Anahera Hamahona

Tiarne Cavanagh

Amelia Whitaker

Jade Sheridan

Match Day Details

NSW Waratahs Women vs ACT Brumbies Women

15 February – Campbelltown Harlequins Rugby Club, NSW