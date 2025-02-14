This from: https://waratahs.rugby/news/nsw-waratahs-women-announce-team-for-trial-match-against-act-brumbies-2025214
The NSW Waratahs Women will kick off their 2025 preparations with an exciting trial match against the ACT Brumbies on February 15.
Head Coach Mike Ruthven has named a strong squad that blends experience and emerging talent. The team is looking to fine-tune its combinations ahead of the season.
The Waratahs Women will seek to build momentum in this trial match with Emily Chancellor leading from the front as captain. The squad features a formidable forward pack and an electric backline, with seasoned campaigners and fresh faces ready to make their mark.
Coach Mike Ruthen speaking on the trial said “The Brumbies are always a tough opponent, and this match will provide a great opportunity to fine-tune our game.”
TEAM LIST
Position
1. Loosehead Prop
2. Hooker
3. Tighthead Prop
4. Left Lock
5. Right Lock
6. Left Flanker
7. Right Flanker
8. Number 8
9. Scrumhalf
10. Flyhalf
11. Left Wing
12. Inside Centre
13. Outside Centre
14. Right Wing
15. Fullback
16. Reserve
17. Reserve
18. Reserve
19. Reserve
20. Reserve
21. Reserve
22. Reserve
23. Reserve
Name
Bridie O’Gorman
Brittany Merlo
Faliki Pohiva
Jayjay Taylor
Annabelle Codey
Ruby Anderson
Emily Chancellor
Leilani Nathan
Tatum Bird
Waiaria Ellis
Desiree Miller
Katrina Barker
Georgina Friedrichs
Jacinta Windsor
Caitlyn Halse
Millie Parker
Siusiuosalafai Volkman
Seneti Kilisimasi
Nicole Nathan
Anahera Hamahona
Tiarne Cavanagh
Amelia Whitaker
Jade Sheridan
Match Day Details
NSW Waratahs Women vs ACT Brumbies Women
15 February – Campbelltown Harlequins Rugby Club, NSW