Lori Cramer Returns For Reds’ Women’s Trial Against Force

Wallaroos fullback Lori Cramer will make her return to the Queensland Reds’ starting line-up in Saturday’s women’s trial against the Western Force at Ballymore Stadium.

Cramer’s presence is one of several changes for the team’s second trial which kicks off at 12:30pm (Qld time).

Wallaroos halfback Layne Morgan, who recently relocated to the Gold Coast, will play in the Reds jersey for the first time after her shift from the NSW Waratahs.

There is also a start for pacy Easts winger Piper Flynn and Brothers prop Mabel Johnston.

In the backrow, Wests duo Dillyn Blackburn and Maraea Tupai get to audition from the kick-off after playing from the bench last weekend.

Cramer returned only last week from her cold English base at Exeter Chiefs in Premiership Women’s Rugby to prepare for the start of Super Rugby Women’s in March.

She literally jumped from jacket-and-beanie weather into beach temperatures of 28 degrees for her trial cameo last Saturday in noon heat.

She played for around 20 minutes but her influence off the bench was marked during the 47-15 victory over the ACT Brumbies.

She was the link player in the excellent Mel Wilks try from long-range, potted the conversion from near the sideline and generally showed her experience by sliding into first receiver when needed.

“I was literally training in the snow a few weeks ago. I hadn’t seen a UV ray for months until that trial,” Cramer said with a laugh.

“My feet felt like they were burning through my boots. It’s just different conditions but it’s great to be back.

“I’ve only just come back into the squad so it was really positive to see how the girls can play off the cuff when the chances come.

“There’s a really good mix of players and hard work done to turn around the Reds results.”

QUEENSLAND REDS v WESTERN FORCE

Super Rugby Women’s Trial

Saturday, 12:30pm (AEST)

Ballymore Stadium

REDS

1 Cristo Taufua

2 Tiarna Molloy

3 Mabel Johnston

4 Tiarah Minns

5 Vineta Teutau

6 Jemma Bemrose (cc)

7 Dillyn Blackburn

8 Maraea Tupai

9 Layne Morgan

10 Carys Dallinger

11 Ivania Wong (cc)

12 Shalom Sauaso

13 Mel Wilks

14 Piper Flynn

15 Lori Cramer

Reserves: Zophronia Setu, Grace Sullivan, Carola Kreis, Zoe Hanna, Sarah Riordan, Nat Wright, Ariana Hira, Caitlin Urwin, Faythe Manera, Michelle Curry, Sarah Dougherty