Monday’s Rugby News – 19/6/23

Greetings, G&GRs, and welcome to Monday’s Rugby News. It is with much sadness that I bid the 2023 SRP season farewell from an Australian perspective, with the only possible representatives from Aus being the referees (extremely likely, though the capacity is TBC). We’ll do a post-mortem of the semi-finals matches, a look at three of the southern hemisphere Bill squads named over the weekend, a look at the departing Rabble players, Toulouse win the Top 14 trophy, WR supposedly finalising the pseudo-RWC World League, and a reflection on my own game from the weekend.

SUPER RUGBY SEMI-FINALS

Crusaders 52 def Blues 15 – match report here

The Crusaders dominated their home semi-final to stay on course for a seventh straight Super Rugby title by crossing for six tries in Christchurch. The Blues were played off the park as the Crusaders dominated – whether it was a choke, the Saders simply being too good, or a combination of the two is the only real thing to be debated in this match. The Blues are very much like the Tahs and the Reds – serial underachievers at the pointy end of the season. They both have huge player numbers and bases and significant resources, yet fail to deliver. There’ll be another new coach for 2024, after Leon MacDonald’s departure, could see change….

Congratulations to the Crusaders. Even with a number of first-choice players out injured, they came out and player arguably their best game of rugby all season. They simply gave the Blues no chances, particularly keeping their danger men in BB and Telea quiet enough. Upon reflection, it seems that the centre combo for the Blues was the real area of weakness (even without RTS!) and, in the end, that was enough to end their season.

Chiefs 19 def Brumbies 6 – match report here

The Chiefs have secured a 19-6 victory over the ACT Brumbies in the second semi-final of SRP 2023. Both teams were drawn into the dogfight as defence and the wet conditions dictated the clash, with at least 60 kicks between the two teams making the game a battle of attrition that generals Haig and Melchett would’ve approved of.

The decision to select a monster forward pack turned out to be, arguably, not the right decision from the Ponies. They really missed a genuine fetcher over the ball, and by the time Reimer was introduced the game wasn’t in his favour. Rory Scott is out with an injury, and Jahrome Brown looks a shadow of his former self (a number of injury-plagued years) meaning Tom “The Better” Hooper was thrust into the ‘7’ jersey. While he performed admirably, with 18 tackles in a solid game, fetching isn’t on the top of his skillset. Further, with Noss Lonergan himself making 18 tackles, he was kept away from pilfering, too.

If Tom Wright wanted to dispel his “rocks and diamonds”, he failed abjectly in this game. I’ve been a big fan of his improvement over the season, but I wonder if this game could have cost him significantly at the selection table. His errors led to multiple points scoring opportunities for the Chiefs, who really should’ve taken more of their good fortune. I’ll buck the popular trend of gaslighting Noah though. Apart from a slightly overcooked kick-off, he didn’t do too much wrong. Again, a lack of penetration by the entire team, as well as the small “coach killers”, meant the Ponies were toast.

Here’s to an enjoyable final this Saturday.

I can’t wait for the Australian players not in contention for higher honours to head off and play in a competitive third tier… Oh.

THREE RWC SQUADS NAMED

The Wallaby squad is believed to be announced on Sunday 25th June. That said, there are some players in camp already.

Samoa’s squad for their warm-up games:

Forwards: Michael Ala’alatoa, Brian Alainu’uese, Paul Alo-Emile, Michael Curry, So’otala Fa’aso’o*, Miracle Fai’ilagi*, Charlie Faumuina*, Jack Lam, Seilala Lam, Titi Lamositele*, Jordan Lay, Fritz Lee, Genesis Mamea-Lemalu, Steven Luatua*, Sama Malolo*, Theo McFarland, Alamanda Motuga, Ray Niuia, Taleni Seu, Samuel Slade, Jordan Taufua, Luteru Tolai, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Tietie Tuimauga, Chris Vui

Backs: Nigel Ah Wong, Ereatara Enari, Neria Fomai, Stacey Ili, Christian Leali’ifano*, D’angelo Leuila, Tumua Manu, Melani Matavao, Tim Nanai-Williams, Duncan Paia’aua, UJ Seuteni, Lima Sopoaga*, Martini Talapusi*, Jonathan Taumateine, Danny Toala

*uncapped players.

Tonga’s squad for their warm-up games:

Forwards: Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Feao Fotuaika, David Lolohea, Paula Ngauamo, Siua Maile, Samiuela Moli, Sosefo Sakalia, Ben Tameifuna, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Samiuela Lousi, Halaleva Fifita, Sitiveni Mafi, Vaea Fifita, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Solomone Funaki, Sione Vailanu, Lopeti Timani, Sione Havili Talitui

Backs: Sonatane Takulua, Augustine Pulu, Manu Paea, William Havili, Otumaka Mausia, Patrick Pellegrini, Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, Afusipa Taumoepeau, George Moala, Fine Inisi, Israel Folau, Solomone Kata, Charles Piutau, Kyren Taumoefolau

Nearlies squad for the Rugby Championship:

Squad: Hookers: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho; Props: Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax; Locks: Brodie Retallick, Josh Lord, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Loose forwards: Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (captain), Samipeni Finau, Shannon Frizell; Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, First-five eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga; Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Mark Telea, Will Jordan.Shaun Stevenson (injury cover).

REBELS CONFIRM DEPARTING PLAYERS

The Melbourne Rebels confirmed the departures of Trevor Hosea (Japan), Matt Philip (Japan), Richard Hardwick (Ealing Trailfinders), Monty Ioane (Lyon), Cameron Orr, Theo Fourie, Illikena Vudogo, Moses Sorovi, Tim Cardall, Ray Nu’u, Tamati Ioane and Jaiden Christian, having already announced centurion Reece Hodge will head to France at the end of the year.

It comes with the likes of Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Darby Lancaster set to make the trip south, with the Rebels confirming they will announce further signings in the coming weeks and months.

STADE TOULOUSAIN DEFEAT STAGE ROCHELAIS IN TOP 14 FINAL

From Rugby Dump –

Toulouse and French international star flyhalf Roman Ntamack sealed a 22nd French title for his side as they defeated La Rochelle 29-26. To say La Rochelle will be heartbroken is an understatement as they led with just two minutes remaining on the clock. Then from thin air, Ntamack showed his quality to create a moment of magic that will go down in French rugby history. As La Rochelle repelled wave after wave of Toulouse attack, it appeared as though it wasn’t to be for the Rouge et Noir. Yet, with his incredible footwork and pace, Ntamack split the La Rochelle defence to go 60m to score!

Simply magnifique! It’s a shame that I had to go searching through various streams, only to find the match on Kayo (eugh, Rupert TV) to watch. If only there was another streaming service that should be the home of rugby in Australia….

WORLD RUGBY’S WORLD LEAGUE

World Rugby’s controversial plans to start a ‘World League’ is now a done deal, according to Planet Rugby

The league will replace the traditional July test series, and the November internationals with six teams from each hemisphere split into two groups and is set to be introduced in 2026.

Six teams from each hemisphere – namely the Six Nations [England, France, Italy, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales] and Rugby Championship sides [Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa], with Japan and Fiji, expected to be included – will be split into two groups, with the top team from each pool facing each other in a grand final every two years and ranking playoff games for the others.

The format will see Northern Hemisphere sides play three Southern Hemisphere opponents away from home in the July window, with the Northern Hemisphere teams then hosting the Southern Hemisphere sides during the November international window.

This would not impact the British & Irish Lions tours, with the other test nations reverting to the traditional test series for that July window. Close, but not quite, tier two nations in Georgia, Samoa, Tonga, etc. will be left out until at least 2030.

To be honest, I have absolutely no idea what WR is trying to achieve with this pseudo-Bill. Even more, I hate the idea that rugby is being ring-fenced like this, which very much goes against the spirit of rugby is supposed to be about.

REFLECTION FROM CLUBLAND

I had the privilege of refereeing in country Victoria this weekend. I welcome these country games as a change of pace from Dewar Shield sheep station rugby, and as very much a way to give back to the game. While I’m certainly not Gus Gardner or Ben O’Keeffe in terms of ability, I’m certainly not the worst referee running around in Australia (if any of you call me the “Mexican Doleman”, then you can write Mondays!). Further, I’ve always been an advocate of referees going to country rugby as it’s very much an individual effort. You live by the whistle and have to work exceptionally hard to be accurate as there’s no safety net of ARs, or video. It’s refereeing, and indeed rugby, in its truest and finest form.

I was lucky enough to have two young lads volunteer to run the line for me. I had a quick chat before the game about what they could help with, and I was delighted that they were enthusiastic. It was the half-time chat that left me somewhat down. You see, these two u14 players had their game forfeited. Again. A big-name city team felt that the hour or so trip wasn’t worth their time and effort, and they’d gladly take a 28-0 loss on the chin as they’ll likely make the finals anyway. As it turns out, these lads had only played against two teams all season (both close by areas) and all other games had either been forfeited by the opposition or a team had pulled out of the comp. The draw is a dog’s breakfast. They were clearly heartbroken as all they wanted to do is play a game on the weekend. Due to the arrogance and the unsporting gesture of a city club, their chance to play with their mates was taken away from them through no fault of their own. I reflected on this attitude of the big city club, noting that when I was a lad (well, less than 15 years since I played u16 rugby), the mere thought of a forfeit was a foreign concept. Now, granted, I was privileged enough to attend Marist Canberra and, due to numbers, there were four teams each year I played (u13 – u16) and five teams in my final year, usually with players left over. No matter what game we had on the draw, we never, ever forfeited and took a game away from the opposition or ourselves. Like many private schools, we had our faults, but failure to show up was never one of them.

Unfortunately, this attitude seems to be prevalent, if not endemic, down here in Melbourne. There seem to be little consequences for teams doing this, especially some clubs on a routine and regular basis. It’s not only the players that are suffering the consequences, but the clubs themselves who are struggling to make ends meet. Indeed, a forfeit potentially costs a side the expense to have the field prepared (if notice isn’t given early enough), outgoings for canteen and other overheads which can’t be recouped via canteen sales. Indeed, for this particular club, it was their Sponsor’s Day where there was quite a decent crowd for these lads to play in front of. But they missed out. And I felt so bad for them, I even told them to sign up as referees to make their day better (with the promise of match payments, of course).

As Helen Lovejoy once said, ‘Won’t someone think of the children?’

Happy Monday, folks. CM – out.