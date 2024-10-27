Well, Happy Monday my G&GR homies. Bits and pieces of rugby on over the weekend. And some other rugby news here and there.

New Zealand 61 defeated Japan 19

As covered here at Rugby.com.au, the Nearlies have given Dr. Evil’s Japan a bit of a touch-up in a 64-19 defeat in Yokohama on Saturday. The Kiwis banged down 10 tries in what ended up looking like a bit of a training run.

Japan bothered the scorer first, with Fiji-born winger Jone Naikabula crashing through to score in the fifth minute. The Darkness managed to hit back through Mark Tele’a down the left wing and banging it down in the corner. New NZ Captain Patrick Tuipulotu overpowered three Japanese players to cross the line before Damian McKenzie iced the conversion to make it 14-7.

Japan scored back immediately, playing a nice attacking raid off a line-out, finding some soft holes in the Kiwi defence and Faulua Makisi managed his way through through a wide gap off a close-range ruck. In heartbreak for the home team, Japan lock Warner Dearns (yep almost as Japanese as Brisneysan) grabbed a lucky bounce to steal away and cross the line, only for the try to be disallowed.

But that is where New Zealand put their foot down and started to run away with the game, with Billy Proctor, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau and Pasilio Tosi all grabbing meat pies. Then just before oranges, the All Blacks forced their way over the line with Tamaiti Williams scoring a nice try off the back of a maul and the smiling assasinMcKenzie converting to make it 43-12 at half time.

Returned Scum half Cam Roigard opened the Kiwis scoring after oranges and took the visitors past the 50-point mark, with things starting to look ominous for the Japanese. However, Dr. Evils Japan fought back repeatedly pinning the increasingly lazy All Blacks in their 22, but were just not able to score.

The ‘second-half blues’ were becoming more and more apparent for the Kiwis (and I am sure this has got to be bothering the crap out of Razor). The All Blacks were attacking again and again, but were being hampered by the Japanese as well as their own errors. In the 67th minute, Yoshitaka Yazaki (finally a good Japanese game) bolted down the right-hand side, but consistent with Japan’s day, he was tackled just short by the smiling assassin.

However, seconds later Japan’s reserve prop Uwe Helu, on debut, scored Japan’s third try, and they grabbed themselves a successful conversion. Kiwi finisher Ruben Love, also on debut, claimed two late meat pies in three minutes.

Super Rugby U16s and U19s

Not much information is available, but here are the following results that I was able to glean from the Junior Super Rugby.

I haven’t had a chance to watch these games yet but will get to them during the week. But looking at the scores I am wondering whether the senior Tah’s team should just replace their current team with this group of juniors. As unlike the seniors, these guys know how to win. Thoughts Hoss? 😁

