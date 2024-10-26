Top of the Cops

A brief story from our Facebook followers.

In a sure sign that Southern Hemisphere rugby powers are shifting, our Australian Police Rugby side have rolled the visiting Kiwi Police side and for the first time ever.

The message went on to say: ‘Australian Police Rugby Union come away with their first win against the New Zealand Police. In a tough fought test match, with New Zealand having the majority of the possession in the first half, APRU were able to change the momentum in the second half. Two tries from the forwards, a lineout maul and an overthrow. The boot of VC Sam Kirk sealed the deal in the end.

Final Score 18-16. Huge thankyou to @newzealandpolicerugby for touring!

Be nice to me next time you do a cavity search you lot.

If you have any club news you’d like to support, reach out via the ‘Contact Us ‘tab below. Always happy to support all forms of Rugby Union.

Hoss – G&GR Emperor.