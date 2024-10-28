Tuesday’s GAGR News

Tuesday 29 October 2024 #017

Good morning team, and welcome to Tuesday’s news. It’s a quiet time in Australian Rugby, the Wallabies are in camp preparing for their northern tour, and the Australia XV is getting ready for their own shorter tour. There is as always something to talk about though including the location of next years Wallabies home test matches, some observations by Simon Cron about our forwards, and the Rugby Australia Awards 2024 Finalists, which were announced today.

2025 Wallabies test matches

Tom Wright getting some good crowd support. Hopefully we see more of this in 2025. Source Photo: Getty Images

Rugby Australia announced the locations for the Rugby Championship test matches next year and it’s great news for ruby fans in Perth as they will be hosting a Bledisloe Cup test for just the third time. The results to date have been split, with one win each, so it’s a pretty happy hunting ground for the Wallabies and hopefully they can get the job done. I actually thought it would be the ground with the best record for Australia, but that is either Sydney Football Stadium where the Wallabies are 4 from 6. The test in Perth doesn’t happen until the 4th October 2025 though and there is plenty of action before then.

The full set of Wallabies home test matches for next year includes:

British & Irish Lions Tour

Wallabies v British & Irish Lions, Saturday July 19 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Wallabies v British & Irish Lions, Saturday July 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Wallabies v British & Irish Lions, Saturday August 2 at Accor Stadium, Sydney

The Rugby Championship/Bledisloe Cup

Wallabies v Argentina, Saturday September 6 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Wallabies v Argentina, Saturday September 13 at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Wallabies v New Zealand, Saturday October 4 at Optus Stadium, Perth

I’m sure I’m not the only fan who thinks it would be good for the Wallabies to have a test or two before the first game against the Lions next year, so it will make the northern games and Super Rugby form next year more important.

It’s also great to see the Wallabies heading to Townsville to take on Argentina next year. The good folk of North Queensland love sport and there has always been a strong rugby community in Townsville, so it should be a wonderful occasion.

The piggies

It feels like we should be grateful that Rugby Australia has secured the services of Mike Cron to coach the Wallabies forwards this year as we head north to face England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland then of course in 2025, host the might of the British and Irish Lions.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported: “In the run-up to the spring tour, Cron has had the opportunity to work closely with the majority of his front-rowers, having watched Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Matt Faessler, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper, Isaac Kailea and Billy Pollard compete at Test level. He is also familiar with versatile Western Force prop Tom Robertson, who has returned from his sabbatical at Oxford University.

However, he admitted being surprised at the skills gap in the scrum when he started his role with the Wallabies.

“I was surprised with some of the skills they probably needed, probably at a younger age, and we just had to go back a wee bit to make sure we nailed that and bring them through,” Cron said

Taniela Tupou in the loose against Argentina Source: Getty Images

The gulf between the starting props – Angus Bell at loosehead and Taniela Tupou at tighthead – and their replacements is massive in terms of scrum stability. Cron has watched Tupou since his schooldays at Auckland’s Sacred Heart College and describes him as “probably the most explosive prop I’ve ever coached”. But in the Rugby Championship, Tupou averaged just 42 minutes on the field, compared to 49 minutes for Bell.

Cron is not concerned about getting more minutes out of Tupou, but is interested in listening to the prop and ensuring he is providing the best work he can in the time he is on the field.

Cron believes the Wallabies front row will be able to stand up to any challenge thrown at them in Twickenham, given their bruising encounters across the Rugby Championship.

“From where they started, they’ve done well, and now we go into another baptism of fire up there,” Cron said. “You just go towards it, and I’m sure they’ll do well.”

My opinion, this just demonstrates why we need more players playing more games at the professional level to choose from. Sure, we need to make sure the code doesn’t actually go broke, but the lack of a third tier and proper development pathways for young players to mature in, or for mature players to improve in, remains our biggest structural problem in Australian rugby.

You can’t say that our athletes aren’t as physically capable, and talented as the other countries, they just don’t have an environment that gives them the time and space, and coaching to be the best players they could be.

Rugby Australia Awards – Finalists

The Rugby Australia Awards night is on Wednesday night and the finalists were announced by Nathan Williamson over at Rugby.com.au here.

In addition to super rugby awards for the mens and womens teams, the major awards will be:

John Eales Medal

Fraser McReight

Rob Valetini

Harry Wilson

You’d have to think that Rob Valetini would be the favourite given the number of games he has played this year, and the consistency of his play, but McReight and Wilson were also excellent.

Rob Valetini: Source Rugby Australia

Wallaroos Player of the Year

Ash Marsters

Maya Stewart

Tabua Tuinakauvadra

This is harder to pick than a broken nose, Tuinakauvadra gets through a ton of work, Marsters has been excellent, but Maya Stewart has been phenomenal on the wing for the Wallaroos and is my pick.

Maya Stewart: Source Rugby Australia

Shawn Mackay Medal

Men’s

Ben Dowling

Nathan Lawson

Dietrich Roache



Nathan Lawson Source: Australian Olympics.

Women’s

Madison Ashby

Madison Levi

Faith Nathan

I’m going with the try scorers in the sevens so its’s Nathan Lawson and Madison Levi.

Madison Levi Source: Rugby Australia

Try of the Year.

There’s six great tries to choose from in the video.

1. Maya Stewart v ACT Brumbies

2. Desiree Miller v Melbourne Rebels

2. Maddison Levi v France (Hong Kong Bronze Medal match)

3. Tim Ryan v Blues

4. Filipo Daugunu v Wales (first Test)

5. Tom Wright v Wales (second Test)

6. Maya Stewart v Wales (WXV)

It’s hard to go past the Aussie 7s try with Maddison Levi scoring against France, with Daugunu’s in second place, but they are all worth a look.

We’ll see how I went when they announce the actual winners on Wednesday night.

That’s a wrap

That’s it for this week, as always, thanks for reading today’s ramblings, and I look forward to the comments section.