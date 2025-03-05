Close Menu
Queensland Reds

Long Run Lukhan

G&GR Media

Great news for both Reds & Rugby fans with confirmation Lukan Salakaia-Lotu has signed a three 3 contract extension with RA & the Reds, through to the end of 2028. The big unit was in career best, abrasive form last season and at only 28 years old, with SPR, Wallaby & overseas experience, one feels his best years lay ahead.

