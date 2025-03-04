Hump Day News – in from the side

Hello fellow G&GRs and welcome to hump day. As last week’s games fade into the subconscious we look forward to the next lot of games. Will our team step up, will the unconditional support we give to “our” team manifest with more one-eyed bias viewing (and anyway it’s always the referees’ fault) and will we win? For me this year has been quite fascinating with a lot of results just not going the way they should – damn those Canes! Seeing the Highlanders and Force do so well has been great to watch and long may it continue. The only real concern I have is that defences have been quite poor at times and I think that this may be an issue that will cause both NZ and Aus problems in the Rugby Championship and other international games if it’s not addressed. On to the news.

Referee Corner

3 Oct 1999: Referee Andrew Cole gives a penalty to Samoa during the Rugby World Cup match between Sa played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, England. Samoa won the game 43-9. \ Mandatory Credit: Mike Hewitt /Allsport Photo courtesy of Keith McInnes

I haven’t got a lot for this week. While there were a couple of cards and some head knocks that were and weren’t dealt with well, along with some sort of cheating going on during the Blues v Canes game, there wasn’t a lot of “That decision was wrong!” from any supporters during the weekend. While I think some of the refereeing wasn’t quite as good as I’d hoped for I am really pleased to see the way the officials are working together to keep the game flowing and the ball in play. There’s still a fair bit of inconsistency and different referees seem to have different views on what constitutes 5 seconds, but in general I think the officiating in most of the games has helped to make an enjoyable spectacle.

The one area where I think we still need to see better work is in the management of the HIA and head knocks. Both Timoci Tavatavanawi (Highlanders) and Massimo de Lutiis (Reds) stayed down on the ground after heavy contact to the head, then unsteadily re-joined play before being allowed to play out the match without being subjected to an HIA. In both cases, the commentators noticed something wrong and called it, but in both matches the two sets of team medics and two independent match doctors didn’t notice it, or noticed it and chose not to respond. This inconsistency in application of the protocols is a big part of why a lot of coaches, most media commentators and fans, have never really got their heads around how the issue is treated. I think Super Rugby needs to be better here.

Was an issue now isn’t an issue. 16 Yr old signs with La Rochelle

Earlier this week there was a lot of hoohaa (see here on the shouty site) about RA not signing off on a 16 year old Queensland player moving to France to take up a contract with La Rochelle. The father of the young lad came out on social media asking RA to “please explain” after they missed a deadline to provide clearance so he could sign with the French club. The player, Visesio Site, a 204cm and 147kg prop, had a breakout season in 2024 that saw him play for the national U16 team. However, despite this selection and some rave reviews and being in the state and national pathways there was no professional contract on offer from RA or anyone else. When the French came calling with an offer for a multi year academy deal Visesio agreed to the terms and asked RA for clearance. Lots of claims about poaching and too young and what are the rules. While RA stated that the delay was caused by World Rugby as they sought clarity over the rules around the move based on his young age.

With lots of claims and counter claims from both RA and the family that just seem to typify the poor public relation skills of RA the lad finally received his clearance and is off to join La Rochelle as reported here, also on the shouty site. While I believe there are always two sides to a story, and it’s likely there’s fault on both sides here, RA has certainly not done itself any favours on the publicity side of the ledger. Even if they were completely in the right and had done everything they should have, the way they didn’t manage the messaging has been very poor from a professional outfit running the game here in Australia. I dare say there are now a few more young teenagers thinking that going to league to get away from this mess and be paid while doing it is looking just that tiny bit better.

How this ends up and whether Visesio develops into a test level prop and whether he comes back or stays and plays in France is something that we can only guess at. However, the way this was managed and the lack of a decent PR plan from RA does make it more likely than not that he will remain in France and perhaps one day play against the Wallabies rather than for them. Personally, I think RA need to do better. With the lack of pathways here and the reduced opportunities for young players to move into the professional ranks, this sort of situation is going to become more and more common. Like Hoss and others, I think allowing players to go offshore and develop their game as part of the pathways is a great idea, but if we want to see these players come back after they have developed their skills, RA really needs to be better.

Player of the Year update

As reported here in rugby.com.au, Ardie Savea holds a narrow lead in the Player of the Year stakes. Last week saw Ardie Savea, Vuate Karawalevu, Quinn Tupaea, Mark Tele’a and Tate McDermott gain top points in their games. What was interesting is that in four of the five games there was a clear winner while in the Reds v Force game all of the points were shared between more than one player. Other notable mentions were Porecki (4), Bell (3), Godfrey (4), Hastie (4) and Vikena (3) standing alone their games. In every game the positions of the remaining points were shared.

The Super Rugby Pacific PotY ladder is:

12 – Ardie Savea [MOA]

11 – Vuate Karawalevu [DRU], Harry Godfrey [HUR]

10 – Quinn Tupaea [CHI]

7 – Mark Telea [BLU]

6 – Mac Grealy [FOR], Fatafehi Fineanganofo [HUR], Kyle Preston [CRU], Luke Reimer [BRU], Ben Donaldson [FOR], David Porecki [WAR], Sevu Reece [CRU], Kyren Taumoefolau [MOA], Motikiai Murray [DRU], Harry Wilson [RED], Du’Plessis Kirifi [HUR], Finn Hurley [HIG], Timoci Tavatavanawai [HIG], Caleb Tangitau [HIG], Charlie Cale [BRU], Tate McDermott [RED]

5 – Cam Roigard [HUR], Jackson Garden-Bachop [MOA], Allan Alaalatoa [BRU], Naitoa Ah Kuoi [CHI], Fraser McReight [RED], AJ Lam [BLU], Nic White [FOR], Tom Hooper [BRU], Nathan Hastie [HIG], Tupou Vaa’i [CHI], Damian McKenzie [CHI], Filipo Daugunu [RED]

4 – Charlie Gamble [WAR], Dalton Papali’I [BLU], Harry Potter [FOR], Jeremy Williams [FOR], Sione Havili Talitui [MOA], Ethan Blackadder [CRU], Christian Lio-Willie [CRU], Patrick Tuipulotu [BLU], Corey Toole [BRU], Andy Muirhead [BRU], Carlo Tizzano [FOR]

3 – Jake Gordon [WAR], Siosifa Amone [WAR], Simione Kuruvoli [DRU], Soane Mikaele Vikena [HIG], Tevita Ikanivere [DRU], Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula [DRU], Tane Edmed [WAR], Peter Lakai [HUR], Luke Jacobson [CHI], Kaylum Boshier [CHI], Folau Fakatava [HIG], David Havili [CRU], Simon Parker [CHI], Miracle Faiilagi [MOA], Harry Plummer [BLU], Hoskins Sotutu [BLU], Tom Wright [BRU], Taniela Tele’a [HIG], Angus Bell [WAR]

2 – Sean Withy [HIG], Elia Canakaivataia [DRU], Ryan Lonergan [BRU], Josh Flook [RED], Beauden Barrett [BLU], Anton Segner [BLU], Nic Dolly [FOR], Jacob Devery [HUR], Meli Derenalagi [DRU], Isoa Nasilasila [DRU], Joseva Tamani [DRU], Brad Shields [HUR], Caleb Clarke [BLU], Darcy Swain [FOR], Anton Lienert-Brown [CHI], Jonathan Taumateine [MOA], Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa [MOA], Langi Gleeson [WAR], Ricky Riccitelli [BLU], Dylan Pietsch [FOR]

1 – Fabian Holland [HIG], Will Jordan [CRU], Mesake Vocevoce [DRU], Mesulame Dolokoto [Drua], Marcel Renata [BLU], Bailyn Sullivan [HUR], Finley Christie [BLU], Sio Tomkinson [FOR], James Slipper [BRU], Veveni Lasaqa [HIG], William Havili, Danny Toala [MOA]

I know most reading this won’t know a lot of the players because they don’t play for an Australian team, but what is interesting is the spread of players and the amount of those on 6 points and below, and in particular those who with a high media profile but have yet to score. It’ll be interesting to see how this develops as the year continues. It may only take an injury or two for the list to change completely and while I get Eloise’s point about Ardie looking good in a side with less stars and so maybe having an advantage, that can quickly change if he gets injured.