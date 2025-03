The guy with the flashiest sounding name in Oz Rugby, Nick Champion de Crespigny has signed a two year contract extension to stay in WA.

The 28yo ex Sydney Uni forward joined the Force after a 3 year stint in the French Top 14 with Castres Olympique and whilst the SRP season is only three rounds in, de Crespigny’s form has caught the eye of many a fan. Perhaps even shaping as a smokie for the Wallabies?

Good news all round.