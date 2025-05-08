Lions Squad Named Tonight.

The British & Irish Lions squad will be named tonight at 11.00pm AEST and you can catch the announcement live on the Lions Youtube Channel from 10.30 AEST.

Lions selections will be live, in that not even the players yet know if they have made the cut. They will find out the same time as us fans. That in itself makes for an exciting, if brutal way to announce the squad.

Over 2000 people will be in attendance at London’s O2 Arena with tickets selling at $135 AUD a pop, to watch Welsh Lions Chairman and Welsh legend Ieuan Evans announce the squad of 37.

Friday’s Rugby News will have all the details as well. It’s starting to get real folks!