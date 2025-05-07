Thursdays Rugby News – The Final Countdown

How good is Rugby across the world. The European competitions are heading towards their finals. The Super rugby is intriguing on many levels and community rugby is up and running across the country.

The British and Irish Lions will be announced tomorrow and that will be interesting.

Back In Business: Ellia Green Shocks Rugby World with Powerful Comeback In Men’s League

In 2022 I wrote the following for GAGR here. I have lifted cut and pasted it for ease of reading.

Much has been made of the exclusion of transgender women in sport over the past few months, so I’ve done a little research. Firstly, I would like to acknowledge my personal bias. I always fall on the side of inclusion but I’ll try my best to show both points of view.

LGBTQI What does it mean

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (or questioning), and intersex.

So as a straight white male I asked a good friend of mine who works in the space “I accept gay sexuality but why do they need all of the letters of the alphabet why can’t they just be gay?”. His response gave me pause for thought. He said if you’ve struggled with identity your entire life the fact that you now can put a label on yourself means you have a place where you belong, feel safe and not be “other”.

The Fairness Argument Against

Women’s sport is conducted to create a place where women can participate. Be it tennis, swimming or contact sports such as rugby men have certain physical advantages that are not negated by gender reassignment. Generally, men are 10 to 15% stronger and larger and even after gender reassignment some advantages are retained such as skeletal attributes.

Lia Thomas is a lighting rod for the argument on all sides, these links to articles from the New Yorker, The Guardian the ABC and si.com will give a clearer understanding of her journey. Also listen to the following podcast the science of sport.

The argument around fairness particularly for Lia is that her performance after her transition did not drop sufficiently and that she retained certain residual physical advantages of being male and that represented a unfair advantage. Basically she went from being a mid-level elite male athlete to a world class female athlete.

This argument is valid as other elite female athletes do not have the same advantage of going through male puberty. Although my question is would we be having this discussion if all transgender athletes were not very good, and we don’t have this conversation around trans male athletes.

The Inclusion Argument For

Sport can provide a safe space where people from all walks of life and be it social, economic, racial, or sexual orientation can exist and compete together on equal footing. These provide benefits both mental and physical giving people a place where they belong.

I would also recommend listening to this pod for the alternative view. Here

The numbers are quite small, a quick search said that there were approx. 8,000 registered players in England and of those approx. 7 identified as trans women. Sso that leaves the numbers who play as approx. 1 in 1,100 approximately.

In a normal game of rugby there are different sizes and skills. Most teams, male or female, have players who are in a weight range of 50kg. For those who use the argument that people will transition to succeed in sport you ask yourself if you would do it.

I would also point out that rugby, as in many sports, promotes inclusivity in its marketing and if the stance changes it has a stench of gross hypocrisy. So, in my view let the girls play.

Please feel free to discuss.

Ellia Green also had this to say in 2022. Here.

So for me it was fantastic to read that he has made a comeback at 32 to Rugby welcome back and enjoy the game for what it is.

Green’s return to rugby has been met with enthusiasm and support. In a recent Instagram post, he shared, “First trial games against Manly and Mosman before the season kicks off playing 15s with the boys. Had so much fun out there even though I was so unbelievably nervous with the fear of failure, expectations, and pressure on myself. Then I was quickly reminded of how much I love this game, the rugby community, and hitting bodies haha. As well as being so lucky to have my crew there to support me doing what I love best.”

His comeback has inspired many, with friends and family expressing their pride and support. Green continues to advocate for understanding and acceptance, emphasizing the challenges faced by transgender individuals and the importance of respecting their journeys.

He remarked, saying he wished people would realize it’s really stressful and hard when people ask you so many questions instead of just saying, ‘That’s awesome, that’s great, I respect that’.

So in response I say to you that is awesome that is great I respect that more than I can say. Also as a broken old man play until you cannot.

Speed of Game

As voted by you.

By this time next week, the British and Irish Lions will be named. To Andy Farrell I offer the following coaching tip and instructional video for your team to keep the game moving.

Ollie Hosking Retires

Everyone’s Favorite one test Wallaby has hung up the boots. Who could forget him finding out he was going to play for the wallabies. Someone was cutting onions near me when I saw the video.

Super Rugby Teams Round 13

Friday 5:05 pm AEST – Fijian Drua v Blues at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva,

Fiji to win this one by 10

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge (c), Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Joseva Tamani, Isoa Tuwai, Kitione Salawa, Simione Kuruvoli, Kemu Valetini, Taniela Rakuro, Inia Tabuavou, Vuate Karawalevu, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ponipate Loganimasi

Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Samuela Tawake, Sailosi Vukalokalo, Elia Canakiavata, Philip Baselala, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Isikeli Rabitu

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Laghlan McWhannell, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Taufa Funaki, Beauden Barrett, AJ Lam, Xavi Taele, Rieko Ioane, Cole Forbes, Corey Evans

Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Mason Tupaea, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Zarn Sullivan

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Markey, Matt Kellahan

TMO: Damon Murphy

Friday 7:35 pm AEST – NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds at Allianz Stadium, Sydney,

Reds by anything will do me although the injuries to outside backs are a concern with news that Issac Henry broke down in his 2nd game back from a bad knee injury.

Also why does Super Rugby inflict Doleman on this marquee game.

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Daniel Botha, Fergus Lee-Warner, Miles Amatosero, Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Triston Reilly, Joey Walton, Henry O’Donnell, Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Taniela Tupou, Ben Grant, Felix Kalapu, Teddy Wilson, Jack Bowen, Darby Lancaster

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, John Bryant, Tate McDermott (c), Tom Lynagh, Tim Ryan, Dre Pakeho, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Massimo De Lutiis, Ryan Smith, Angus Blyth, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Fraser Hannon

TMO: Richard Kelly

Saturday 5:05 pm AEST – Crusaders v Chiefs at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch,

Saders to do Sader things, they will be hurting after being embarrassed by the Chiefs last start.

CRUSADERS (1-15): Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Antonio Shalfoon, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Rivez Reihana, Sevu Reece, David Havili (c), Braydon Ennor, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan

Replacements: Ioane Moananu, George Bower, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, James O’Connor, Dallas McLeod

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Brodie McAlister, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson (c), Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross, Reuben O’Neill, Josh Lord, Samipeni Finau, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Gideon Wrampling

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Jackson Henshaw, Warwick Lahmert

TMO: Glenn Newman

Saturday 7:35 pm AEST – Western Force v ACT Brumbies at HBF Park, Perth,

Good News for the Force is this game is in Perth. The bad news is it’s the Brumbies. The Force are down three props and BPA They will struggle to overcome this at set piece time. Brumbies by 12 and a spot in the top two

FORCE (1-15): Ryan Coxon, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny; Henry Robertson, Ben Donaldson, Mac Grealy, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Harry Potter, Kurtley Beale

Replacements: Tom Horton, Atu Moli, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Reed Prinsep, Nic White, Max Burey, Sio Tomkinson

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Lachlan Shaw, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Tom Hooper, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Liam Bowron, Lington Ieli, Rhys van Nek, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Jordan Kaminski

TMO: Graham Cooper

Rugby Injury List and Broken Toys

Blues

Caleb Clarke (thigh)

Stephen Perofeta (leg)

Reon Paul (shoulder)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season)

Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

Brumbies

Jack Debreczeni – return to play, 3 weeks

Ben O’Donnell – hamstring operation, 1-2 weeks

Charlie Cale – lower back injury, 3 weeks

Tevita Alatini – ACL reconstruction rehabilitation, timeline TBC

Blake Schoupp – ruptured achilles, 8+ months

Chiefs

Liam Coombes-Fabling, Knee, Returning Soon

Etene Nanai-Seturo, Hamstring, Returning Soon

Kaleb Trask, Ankle, Mid-term

Anton Lienert Brown, Collarbone, Mid-term

Malachi Wrampling, Hamstring, Mid-term

Fiti Sa, Shoulder, Long-term

Rameka Poihipi, Knee, Season

Crusaders

Ethan Blackadder – Hamstring, TBC

Dom Gardiner – Foot, TBC

Johnny Lee – Calf, 2 weeks

Lewis Ponini – Calf, 2 weeks

Xavier Saifoloi – medial ligament, 3-5 weeks

George Bell – foot, 2-4 weeks

Finlay Brewis – Shoulder, season

Taha Kemara – Knee, TBC

Fijian Drua

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre- Knee, short-term

Vilive Miramira – Knee, short-term

Ilaisa Droasese – Wrist, short-term

Epeli Momo – Knee, long-term

Frank Lomani – Shoulder, long-term

Caleb Muntz- Shoulder, short-term

Meli Derenalagi – Knee, long-term

Etonia Waqa – TBC

Queensland Reds

George Blake

Matt Faessler

Josh Flook

Matt Gibbon

Frankie Goldsbrough

Mason Gordon

Isaac Henry

Alex Hodgman

Will McCulloch

Hunter Paisami

Harry Wilson

Liam Wright

NSW Waratahs

Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis)

James Hendren (wrist)

Western Force

Vaiolini Ekuasi (shoulder)

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee)

Harry Hoopert (knee)

Brandon Paenga-Amosa (ankle)

Divad Palu (shoulder)

Marley Pearce (shoulder)

Dylan Pietsch (quad)

Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Hossman back tomorrow off the long run