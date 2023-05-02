Hump Day News

Not something magical’: Wallabies coach’s dig at All Blacks as he eyes two-decade Bledisloe boilover

‘Scared of me? Maaaaaaate!

In another media talk where Jones will raise the hopes of rugby supporters here and is saying the things they all want to hear, he is talking up the Bledisloe match in Melbourne.

Like every coach and player everywhere he suggests the hype around their All Blacks opponents’ superiority is unwarranted. “We’ve got plenty of talent in Australia with plenty of good players, there’s not something magical between Australia and New Zealand,” Jones said. “The Tasman Sea – it doesn’t create supermen on one side, and on the other side there’s people who are going to get beaten.”

With a two – one record at the MCG against NZ, “the only place in the world we’ve got this record,” Jones said it’s a great place to play the game. Challenging Victoria to use this as a dress rehearsal for their RWC quest in 2027. Jones wants a high pressure match saying that the cauldron like atmosphere he is anticipating will serve the Wallabies well in their preparation for the RWC later in the year.

To be honest I do love the talk Jones brings to the game, he certainly has raised both expectations and the profile since he took over after Dave Rennie was sacked. I actually agree with him in that there isn’t anything special about the All Blacks and on their day with everything going right other teams can win. It’s just that the ABs do have this huge record for a reason. Not all of it is due to poor refereeing and getting the run of the green, regardless of what so many people supporting the losers seem to think. The ABs will always have belief, a higher level of individual skill in almost every position (not just one or two) in the team and players who can go to the next level when required. Really looking forward to seeing what Jones actually brings to the table when he has to actually do something other than talk.

Quade Cooper and others still on track for RWC

According to Stuff here Eddie Jones has checked in on players in Japan and has said Cooper is still on target for the Rugby World Cup. He is likely to play in the Japan relegation/promotion matches that are coming up. “He’s due to play in a couple of weeks…and everything’s on song. He’s progressing really nicely” said Jones

Kerevi is also due to turn out for his club in the semi finals and both Matt Phillips and Rob Leota are set to return before the end of the Super Rugby season. “We have a number of players coming back which is really promising” said Jones. One who is still on the outer is Rory Arnold and Jones continued his dismissal of him and his decision to stay. After his earlier comments about Arnold working on on the factory line at Hino he dismissed talking to him on this trip saying “I didn’t go into any Mahjong clubs….I can’t play him if he’s playing mahjong”

Now while I get where Jones is coming from in not considering Arnold because he’s not playing rugby at the moment I find his comments a bit out of place and demeaning to a guy who actually gave a lot to rugby here in Australia. While I’m looking forward to seeing how the Wallabies turn out, this sort of poor behaviour does keep me from having a lot of faith in Jones being able to set up a long term dynasty. His poor form in the later years with England when he didn’t have any legacy from his predecessor and now this sort of childish behaviour does worry me.