The Dropped Kick-Off 82 – Coming Of Age (Super W Rds. 4-5 & Finals)

After one of the best weekends of rugby we witnessed in a long time, only one game of Super W remains for 2023. Nick W and Natho come together to take about the end of a breakout season for the comp, including:

What games stood out in Rds. 4-5

The semi-finals at Concord Oval

The record crowd for England vs. France

Grand Final Preview – Reds vs. Drua

