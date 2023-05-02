The Dropped Kick-Off 82 – Coming Of Age (Super W Rds. 4-5 & Finals)

After one of the best weekends of rugby we witnessed in a long time, only one game of Super W remains for 2023. Nick W and Natho come together to take about the end of a breakout season for the comp, including:
- What games stood out in Rds. 4-5
- The semi-finals at Concord Oval
- The record crowd for England vs. France
- Grand Final Preview – Reds vs. Drua
