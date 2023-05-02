Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 81 – #RowleyToRA

The lads were planning a short and sharp pod, and then Marinos decided to resign! Nick H, Nick W and Natho come together to chat the latest in Aussie Rugby, including:

  • Who should be the next CEO at RA
  • Is Super Rugby Pacific working?
  • Predictions for the next few weeks

