The Chewsday Chew

Player of the Week:

Some sort of award must go to the English and French Women’s teams this week who posted a historic world-record crowd of 58,498 in their Women’s 6-Nations fixture. For the record, the English Roses clinched the 6-Nations tournament with their 38-33 win over the La Frogs on the day and so should be congratulated heartily. But the real winner was surely the women’s game itself which continues to soar ahead in leaps and bounds.

At the other end of the attendance spectrum, a nod this week goes to both the Blayney Rams from the Central West of NSW and the Gulargambone Galahs from the old Western Plains zone. Both clubs have recently been hard hit by a rotten run of luck, injuries, unavailabilities and of course sowing season. And yet both clubs still mustered what folk they could, including a few FNPR’s (Friday Night Pub Recruits), and travelled for their games well short of full teams let alone any reserves. And that’s the point: both clubs kept the bargain and showed up regardless with the Blayney Boys fronting to Cootamundra and the Galah mob trekking to Brewarrina.

Country rugby is hard these days for a lot of reasons. And it’s all too easy to just give it away. So full balls to the Blayney Rams and the Gular Galahs and the Flamin’ Galahs as well (the women’s team) for making it happen anyway.

I can’t help but wonder though that whilst the Gular trip to Brewarrina is around 300km (via Coonamble and Walgett), and so is a tad further than Blayneys trip to Cootamundra (which is only about 200km), I would hazard a guess that the Rams return trip via such a list of thriving metropolis’ as Wombat, Young, Koorawatha, Cowra and perhaps Carcoar, would necessitate a ‘comfort call’ and a visit to the finest alehouse at each. As such I would estimate the Blayney return trip would take a damn site longer than the Galahs I dare say. However to be fair, either leg would be an epic voyage of saga and poetic proportions. My liver aches at the thought.

But being a ‘Club Battler’ myself, this week my nod goes to a chap named Robin Tremlett who, at the tender age of 53, racked up his 1,000th senior game for his club earlier this month. His club is Broad Plain RFC and hails from the Bedminster area of Bristol (UK). As for Robin, the truck driver first started with the club at aged 12 before making his senior debut in 1986. In the years since he first captained the 1st XV in 1999, captained the 2nds in a two-year unbeaten run from 2015-17 and given he now captains the 3rd XV, he is also the only player in the clubs history to lead all 3 senior men’s grades.

Apparently, as man of legendary chat, when asked by the BBC if achieving this milestone meant he had given any thought to retiring, his expansive reply was “No.”

Obviously Rob plays in The Row (prefers Loosehead to Tighthead apparently) but has been known to dabble in The Other Row (Lock) when needed. He’s clearly a man of diversity and inclusion. Legendary.