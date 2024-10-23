Close Menu
What's Hot
0 Shopping Cart
Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 136 – Yer a Wallaby, Harry!

Nick WasilievBy No Comments

Turns out there has actually been a lot of activity going on in the Aussie rugby world.

Nick W and Natho dust of the mics and start things up again as the Wallabies and Australia XV announce their squads for the Spring Tour.

They also review the Wallaroos claiming the WXV2 trophy, their World Cup draw, Super Rugby U16s and U19s, Australia U18s’ clean sweep in NZ, the Next Gen Sevens, and more. 

WARNING: we finally got Natho to swear! RA, sack him! 

Check out the Wallaby/Australia XV squad on Green and Gold Rugby.

We are a fan run website, we appreciate your support.

💬 Have you got a news article suggestion? Submit a story and have your say
👀 Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.com
🎵 Listen to our Podcasts on Spotify and iTunes
🎥 Watch our Podcasts on YouTube


Share.

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

Related Posts