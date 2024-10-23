The Dropped Kick-Off 136 – Yer a Wallaby, Harry!

Turns out there has actually been a lot of activity going on in the Aussie rugby world.

Nick W and Natho dust of the mics and start things up again as the Wallabies and Australia XV announce their squads for the Spring Tour.

They also review the Wallaroos claiming the WXV2 trophy, their World Cup draw, Super Rugby U16s and U19s, Australia U18s’ clean sweep in NZ, the Next Gen Sevens, and more.

WARNING: we finally got Natho to swear! RA, sack him!

Check out the Wallaby/Australia XV squad on Green and Gold Rugby.