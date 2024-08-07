Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – The Main Course, Samoa in Trouble, Darwin Seven’s

Wallabies-Springboks opening Test in Brisbane officially a sell out

Rugby Australia has announced the Wallabies’ first Test of the Rugby Championship against the Springboks on July 10 at Suncorp Stadium is a sell-out.

Saturday’s Test will be the first time Suncorp Stadium has sold out for a Wallabies Test since the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour.

It is also on track to be the largest crowd for a Wallabies home Test against South Africa since 2006 at Accor Stadium, with the August 17th game at Optus Stadium potentially set to eclipse this.Brisbane has a large expat South African Community so I expect a decent contingency of our South African compatriots to attend

South African Team to play the Wallabies

At the time of writing, I the Wallabies had not been names. Lets be real it will be a tough ask but as a fan I am just enjoying the adults running the place and will be hoping for steady progression form our team win lose or draw.

PS that is a string looking South African team.

Springbok team to face Australia in Brisbane:

Samoa rugby facing ‘significant financial challenges’, withdraws from Europe tour

Samoa has long punched well above its weight but significant mismanagement has taken its toll.

The national rugby team of Samoa has pulled out of its Northern Hemisphere tour due to “significant financial challenges” and to “avoid embarrassment of being the first small union to go bankrupt”.

In a letter, dated 11 July 2024, seen by RNZ Pacific, Lakapi Samoa board chair, Tu’ilaepa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi, wrote to World Rugby’s chairman Sir Bill Beaumont that the decision “is a direct result of the significant financial challenges currently facing Lakapi Samoa”.

The former Samoa prime minister said: “Our commitment to the sport of rugby and our desire to compete at the highest level remains resolute. However, the financial realities we face necessitate a more cautious approach to our international engagements to ensure the long-term sustainability and stability of Lakapi Samoa.

He added: “This is a crucial decision to prevent a recurrence of the circumstances that has previously impacted Lakapi Samoa, and avoid an embarrassment of being the first small union to go bankrupt.”

Lakapi Samoa “tried very hard” to follow good governance practices, but a lack of financial backing has hindered their efforts, the letter said.

“…the lack of sponsorships in small economies is the greatest challenge stifling our efforts in growing and sustaining the sport.”

‘Enhanced financial assistance’

Rugby is Samoa’s national sport with an estimated 5,000 active rugby players from a country total population of 200,000.

The Samoa national rugby team or Manu Samoa is ranked 13th in the world.

The letter said Lakapi Samoa valued its partnership we have with World Rugby, emphasising Samoa’s contributions to the game and “world-class talent and unique brand of rugby”, but it noted that “the financial burden associated with maintaining such a high level of participation is becoming increasingly challenging, and unsustainable”.

“Given these challenges, we believe there is a critical need for more strategic interventions and support from World Rugby. While we appreciate the existing frameworks of support, we believe that a more targeted approach could make a significant difference.

“We propose the exploration of targeted initiatives that can make a genuine and lasting difference for a country the size of Samoa. This could include enhanced financial assistance, and more robust support structures to help us navigate the complexities of international competition.”

These would enable the union to continue contributing to the world rugby without compromising its financial stability,” the letter said.

“We are committed to working collaboratively with World Rugby to develop solutions that will ensure the sustainability and growth of Samoan rugby.”

Darwin Sevens

This popped up on my Facebook so this is a call out to all community rugby events. If you have something you want us to champion reach out through the submit button.

The Darwin sevens is billed as the hottest tournament in the world and it would be hard to argue with that. It would be a great trip or end of season tour for a southern club.

Join the Action at the 2024 Hottest 7s In The World!

Are you ready to compete in one of Australia’s premier rugby sevens tournaments?

Registrations are NOW OPEN for the 2024 #Hottest7s in Darwin!

Gather your team and showcase your skills against the best.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event filled with intense matches, vibrant atmosphere, and unforgettable memories.

Event Dates: 28-29 September 2024

Secure your spot today and be part of the action!

