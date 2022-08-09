Hump Day news

Wallabies focused on backing up ‘special’ performance

With a great start to the RC despite injuries, late withdrawals and a slow start the Wallabies are now concentrating on backing up this week and maintaining top spot in the RC

Last week was a pretty good win that meant a lot with Folau Fainga’a saying “That’s probably top five (performances), it’s a pretty special one with the week we’ve had as a playing group and the courage the boys had to put that performance together in front of a sold-out crowd was special,”

He particularly credited Dan McKellar with the work on the maul and getting this right so that it could be used as a weapon. Seeing as how they got 3 of their 5 tries, including a penalty try this way it certainly seems to have worked.

Some big decisions for DR and co moving forward and while the logical solution is to start Lolesio it will be interesting to see what they do for the 10 backup. I am not convinced that Hodge is the answer and while I agree on his versatility I think his overall form has dropped quite a lot and for every position he could play there are at least two players who are better. Of course there is the option of having JOC come in as another player who can play 10 and other positions but for my mind I think it’s time top bring another specialist into the squad and start building some depth. Unfortunately 10 and 15 remain short of options.

All Blacks wait on injuries to Jordie, Beauden Barrett

New Zealand are waiting on the fitness of brothers Beauden and Jordie Barrett ahead of the All Blacks’ decisive second Test away to South Africa this Saturday. Ahead of Saturday’s second and final test against South Africa in Johannesburg, All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett is nursing a neck injury while goal-kicker Jordie has an ankle knock. “Jordie has a bad ankle. (Beauden) went for a scan on his neck, which is clear. We will make a decision on that later in the week, but he is still a bit sore,” Foster told reporters. Not the end of the world for me as there is a lot of depth with Richie Mo’unga and Will Jordan being more than capable of stepping up (some even think they should be 1st pick) and players like Perofeta as a back up so losing these two won’t change a lot. The issue with the ABs is more in the game plan and on field tactics than the individual players anyway.

Lots of pressure on both Foster and cane this weekend after a disastrous run that has seen the ABs lose five of their last six games. It’s certainly been interesting reading all the articles, comments and Bloggs on the current situation. It seems that the deep sense of insecurity brought on by years of teams losing to the ABs more than they win has certainly been given an outlet for some people to vent their feelings, some I think should actually seek help to deal with their despair but that’s their issue not mine. The only thing I’d say to those Wallaby fans already talking about winning the RC and getting the Bledisloe cup back is to remember that you have won 1 game against a team coached by the only international coach with a worse record than the AB coach so I wouldn’t get too excited yet.

What will be interesting for me is if the ABs do lose again in SA and Foster departs from the job, who will step up and under what conditions. I personally think that there are 5 or 6 players who due to performance, culture and attitude shouldn’t be in the squad. I’m not sure any new coach, be it Scott Robertson or Joe Schmidt will want to retain the same players picked by Foster and co at the start of this competition. How that pans out could be quite an interesting tale.