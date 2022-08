The Dropped Kick-Off 55 – Cromiting

The Rugby Championship kicked off this weekend, so the two Nicks and Natho sit down to talk the Wallabies win in Argentina, the Springboks-All Blacks match, the Aussie Sevens at the Commonwealth Games, and cromiting.

No questions this time, it’s as raw as Nick W’s strange mic peaks.

WARNING: occasional swear word or three