Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Balance to the Force, Fine Margins, Super Teams and Fantasy

Balance to the Force

With the appointment of Joe #injoewetrust Laurie Fisher is to be appointed as an assistant. After the PTSD we all went through last year it looks like the adults are in charge again. Who else would you like as other assistants. I assume Laurie will do contact and breakdown, so the positions are.

Scrum

Lineout

Backs

Attack

Defence

The criteria is Aussies only or currently residing in Australia. Eg Petrus DuPlessis lives on the Gold Coast.

Fine Margins

Canes 20 makes the tackle which leads to the match defining turnover. Never mind that is Rugby. To be honest I thought the Ref had a good game,

It looks like the Super Rugby is going to be close this year so many games are going to be down to fine margins. There were a few games that were decided by a minor player errors intervention or lack thereof by the officials but on the whole it was a great weekend of rugby.

Five-second rule

Even a broken clock is correct twice a day. From MSN here. I am man enough to admit that James Doleman’s intervention on the caterpillar ruck was long overdue.

Personally I am not a fan of his style for mine he has very little feeling for the game and I cannot say I have ever watched a game he has refereed and thought it had flow and his interventions allowed the game to breath.

Apparently, teams were not notified that this was to be a point of emphasis, so it feels like he went into this game with a view that he was going to get someone. If teams were not notified this is poor from the officiating crew and given that the Chiefs scored off the next game to break it open makes it seem worse.

Chocolate Wheel of Justice

I think a judiciary is not meant to make sense to us mere mortals in any sport. I would suggest it depends on which team you support.

Jordie Barrett three weeks two if he goes to detention, Nigel Ah Wong gets a warning.

The Super Rugby Site has the ruling and with my tin foil hat on I cannot see how Barrett gets three and the Force Prop get four. They may be trying to keep the superior athletes (Forwards) off the field to make it easier for the backs to drop the ball.

Super Rugby Teams Week Three Teams

Brad Wilkin out this week

Friday 8 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Moana Pasifika v Melbourne Rebels at FMG Stadium, Hamilton

PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Sama Malolo, Sione Mafileo, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Sione Havili Talitui (c), Lotu Inisi, Ereatara Enari, William Havili, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Julian Savea, Henry Taefu, Pepesana Patafilo, Danny Toala

RESERVES: Tomasi Maki, Sateki Latu, Sekope Kepu, Ola Tauelangi, Irie Papuni, Melani Matavao, Christian Lealiifano, Kyren Taumoefolau

REBELS (1-15): Matt Gibbon, Jordan Uelese, Sam Talakai, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Kemeny, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Rob Leota (c), Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Andrew Kellaway, David Feliuai, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Jake Strachan

RESERVES: Ethan Dobbins, Isaac Kailea, Taniela Tupou, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Daniel Maiava, James Tuttle, Glen Vaihu, Lukas Ripley

Referee: Brendon Pickerill

Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Marcus Playle

Friday 8 March 7:35 pm AEDT – NSW Waratahs v Highlanders at Allianz Stadium,

Tiger Twins – Jack Grant and Tane Edmed

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Mahe Vailanu, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Hugh Sinclair, Ned Hanigan, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Triston Reilly, Joey Walton, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Max Jorgensen

RESERVES: Julian Heaven, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Tom Ross, Miles Amatosero, Fergus Lee-Warner, Teddy Wilson, Harry Wilson, Mosese Tuipulotu

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (c), Henry Bell, Jermaine Ainsley, Fabian Holland, Max Hicks, Tom Sanders, Nikora Broughton, Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Rhys Patchell, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES: Ricky Jackson, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Jonah Lowe

Referee: Damon Murphy

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, James Palmer

Saturday 9 March 12:05 pm AEDT – Fijian Drua v Crusaders at Churchill Park, Lautoka,

Where have all your Champions Gone Far Far Away.

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Vocevoce, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia, Etonia Waqa, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi (c), Frank Lomani, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Epeli Momo, Apisalome Vota, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese

RESERVES: Mesulame Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Mesake Doge, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, Kemu Valetini, Junior Ratuva

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, George Bell, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett (c), Quinten Strange, Dominic Gardiner, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Willi Heinz, Taha Kemara, Manasa Mataele, David Havili, Levi Aumua, Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki

RESERVES: Ioane Moananu, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Tahlor Cahill, Mitchell Drummond, Jone Rova, Riley Hohepa

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: George Myers, Jeremy Markey

Saturday 9 March 2:35 pm AEDT – ACT Brumbies v Western Force at GIO Stadium,

Carlo Tizzano

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Sosefo Kautai, Nick Frost, Darcy Swain, Tom Hooper, Luke Reimer, Rob Valetini, Ryan Lonergan (c), Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Billy Pollard, Blake Schoupp, Rhys Van Nek, Cadeyrn Neville, Jahrome Brown, Klayton Thorn, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford

FORCE (1-15): Ryan Coxon, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Tom Franklin, Jeremy Williams (c), Michael Wells, Carlo Tizzano, Will Harris, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Chase Tiatia, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Harry Potter, Max Burey

RESERVES: Feleti Kaitu’u, Charlie Hancock, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Tim Anstee, Lopeti Faifua, Ollie Callan, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, George Poolman

Referee: Dan Waenga

Assistant Referees: Graham Cooper, Jordan Kaminski

Saturday 9 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Hurricanes v Blues at Sky Stadium,

Brad Shields in a Lineout

HURRICANES (1-15): Tevita Mafileo, Asafo Aumua (co-c), Tyrel Lomax, James Tucker, Isaia Walker-Leawere, TK Howden, Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, Cam Roigard, Brett Cameron, Kini Naholo, Riley Higgins, Billy Proctor (co-c), Josh Moorby, Ruben Love

RESERVES: James O’Reilly, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Caleb Delany, Devan Flanders, TJ Perenara, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Salesi Rayasi

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Kurt Eklund, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Cameron Suafoa, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i (c), Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam, Harry Plummer, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Zarn Sullivan

RESERVES: Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Cole Forbes

Referee: Jordan Way

Assistant Referees: Nick Hogan, Natarsha Ganley

Saturday 9 March 7:35 pm AEDT – Queensland Reds v Chiefs at Suncorp Stadium,

Rusty the Red

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Seru Uru, Ryan Smith, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (co-c), Tom Lyngah, Mac Grealy, Isaac Henry, Josh Flook, Suli Vunivalu, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: Josh Nasser, Peni Ravai, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Cormac Daly, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Tupou Vaa’i, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson (c), Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Rameka Poihipi, Daniel Rona, Shaun Stevenson, Josh Ioane

RESERVES: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, Reuben O’Neill, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Wallace Sititi, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Josh Jacomb, Anton Lienert-Brown

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

My Tips

Rebels, Tahs ( I need a shower), Drua, Brumbies, Canes and Reds (Heart over head)

My Tipping last week was 3 from 3

Fantasy Rugby and Fantasy Teams

‘Fantasy

For those that are taking the super rugby fantasy and tipping comp seriously here is the link to the Super Rugby Stats Site.

We are only two games in so its hard to pick any stand out players or trends. Here are my highlights.

Clean Line Breaks 5 Toole (Brumbies) and Momo (Drua)Nanai- Seturo (Chiefs), Fine (Moana)

Offloads 6 Wilson (Reds) Proctor (Canes)

Tackles 44 Christie (Saders)

Line Outs Won 15 Frost (Brumbies)

Bad matchup for the Reds this week with playing the Chiefs who lead the comp with 16 Line Breaks (1st) Reds have 4 (Last)

Lies and damn statistics.

I will update leaders’ losers and picks next week feel free to join our league.

Podcasts

We at GAGR are doing the MARGA (Make Australian Rugby Great Again) thing listen to our pods and the other good ones that are out there.

