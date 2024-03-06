Happy, Sully, and Yowie talk through their round 2 highlights, then discuss the changes to the teams in the six round 3 games, then air their grievances in “Shouting at Clouds.
GAGR’s Talking Teams Podcast Rnd 3 S01E03
By Shane SullivanNo Comments4 Views
