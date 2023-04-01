'That G&GR mob are alright'

Your G&GR Wallaby Training Squad

The tribe has spoken!

Thanks to all who took the time to be participate, including a few long term Gaggers who are quiet in the ‘comments’ sections these days, but still linger in the shadows. It’s good to have you McBack.

Some interesting calls by some and clearly many of you had been heavily drinking prior to your votes, but such is the pitfalls of any democracy. Even idiots get to vote.

Over to you Eddie.

Prop’s

Allan Alaalatoa 30 votes (93.58%)

Angus Bell 27 votes (84.40%)

James Slipper 31 votes (96.90%)

Matt Gibbon 22 votes (68.80%)

Pone Fa’amausili 27 voees (84.40%)

Taniela Tupou 23 votes (71.90%)

Hookers

Alex Mafi 16 votes (50.00%)

Dave Porecki 23 votes (71.90%)

Lachlan Lonergan 27 votes (84.40%)

Tolu Latu 16 votes (50.00%)

Locks

Caderyn Neville 26 votes (81.30%)

Darcy Swain 19 votes (59.40%)

Izack Rodda 21 votes (65.60%)

Jed Holloway 26 votes (81.30%)

Nick Frost 32 votes (100.00%) ****

Will Skelton 18 votes (56.30%)

Backrow

Fraser McReight 19 votes (59.40%)

Harry Wilson 20 votes (62.50%)

Langi Gleeson 22 votes (68.80%)

Michael Hooper 14 votes (43.80%)

Pete Samu 26 votes (86.10%)

Rob Valentini 30 votes (93.80%)

Scrum Half

Jake Gordon 15 votes (46.90%)

Nic White 31 votes (96.90%)

Ryan Lonergan 30 votes (93.80%)

Tate McDermott 30 votes (93.80%)

Flyhalf

Carter Gordon 31 votes (96.90%)

Jack Debreczeni 12 votes (37.50%)

James O’Connor 24 votes (75.00%)

Noah Lolesio 30 votes (93.80%)

Centre’s

Hunter Paisami 23 votes (73.19%)

Izaia Perese 24 votes (75.00%)

Josh Flook 27 votes (84.40%)

Lalakai Foketi 31 votes (96.90%)

Len Ikatau 32 votes (100.00%) ****

Samu Kerevi 25 votes (75.80%)

Outside Backs