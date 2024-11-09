Game Review: England V Australia – Northern Tour – 10 November 2024

The pre-game

I was a bit curious about the history between England and Australia so I did a bit of research and some of it surprised me.

Australia have played against England 55 times since the first encounter on 9 January 1909. The Wallabies won that first match 19-3. Overall the ledger stands at 28 to England, 26 to the Wallabies, with 1 draw. OUr win rate of 47% is the worse than any other northern hemisphere team, and it was above 50% until the recent run of losses against England. By comparison, and relevant to the next 3 weeks, we win 59% of games against Ireland, 65% of games against the Scots, and 69% of games against Wales. We even win 56% of games against France.

So, England are the northern hemisphere team that we have the most trouble beating (except the Lions where we are 6 from 23 or 26%). That still better than New Zealand though at 25%.

In some other history, the first game played at Twickenham was in on the 7th January 1928, which England won 18-11. The rate of tests has definitely picked up, it took 50 years to play the first 4 tests, whereas by 2009, the tally had reached 37, and there have been 18 tests in the last 15 years. England have definitely had the better of it in more recent times, winning 10 of the last 11 games after the disastrous (for England) 2015 world cup.

In the 31 games against England this century, Australia has won 10, and England 21, so recent history really has the Wallabies up against it.

I was at the game at Twickenham in 2000, which was a narrow win by England in a lot of extra time after Andre Watson had sent 2 Australians to the sin bin and England scored a dubious try. That really did set a new path for the Soap Dodgers. The atmosphere at the game was fanstastic, and I have fond memories of drinking pints of Guinness and singing Tom Jones in a pub nearby with English and Australian fans.

It’s been a grind against England since these guys stepped away.

What will 2024 bring.

It’s been more than 2 years (July 2022) since the teams played, and it’s fair to say the Australian side has changed a bit in that time. 8 players from the squad tonight lined up against England in the first game of the series (Bell, Alaalatoa, Valetini, Lolesio, Ikitau, Kellaway, Slipper, and Gordon) and by the end of the 3 match series Wright, Tupou, Frost, Wilson, and McDermott had also played. So 13 of today’s squad have played England before. Looking at the team in 2022 under Rennie makes you realis that we have unfortunately been rebuilding for quite some time.

The teams for the Game are:

ENGLAND (15-1): George Furbank; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Tommy Freeman; Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer; Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Chandler Cunningham-South; George Martin, Maro Itoje; Will Stuart, Jamie George (capt), Ellis Genge

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall, George Ford, Ollie Sleightholme.

Wallabies (15-1): Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson (capt), Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost, Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, Angus Bell

Replacements: Brandon Panega-Amosa, James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen

Ben O’Keefe is the ref, and he is one of the best in the game at the moment.

My prediction

Australia are a lot more settled at the end of 2024 than the beginning of the year, and the average number of caps is trending upwards, so I’m tipping Australia to win by about 8 points. I don’t watch any league so I am excited to see what Joseph Suaalii brings to the game. To get the win though, the forwards are going to have to front up, particularly the reserves, because England were right in it against the Kiwis last week. The weather forecast is for clouds and a temperature of 9 degrees for game time at Twickenham.

The Game Itself – First Half

Both teams played expansively and at pace throughout the opening quarter and England had the better of it with their linespeed and tackling in defence, and their variation in attack. Marcus Smith was influential in both of England’s first two tries with a clever kick for the first and a linebreak for the second.

England had all of the possession for the first 5 minutes and scored a very good try after a short kick by Smith. Neither Wright or Lolesio were committed enough and England regathered, moved the ball through the hands to the right, and Cunningham-South scored in the corner. Smith couldn’t convert and it was 5-0.

Australia earned a penalty 45 out after some good play McReight and Bell and it 5-3. England were straight back into it and a quick tap from a penalty saw Cunningham-South go over for his second and it’s 12-3. A penalty to England and it 15-3.

Australia were getting their way back into the game after 20 minutes, with sustained phases inside England’s half before Tom Curry was knocked out trying to tackle Valetini. There was a long break and after a lineout drive in the right corner, Tom Wright scored in the left corner. Noah converted to make it 15-10 to England.

The commentators have really bought into the Suaalii hype and can’t stop talking about him, yes, it was a decent pass from him to Wright but one that you would expect any international player to make, and if you are going to hype up offloads, you might want to suggest that he catches the pass that is shoulder height when Australia were attacking in their 22 off the restart. Gee he’s athletic though

A penalty to England and it’s 18-10, but then Australia score a try after Gordon went off to have a head cut fixed. Tate immediately challenged the line and after two good runs himself he fed the ball to Wilson who dived over to score. Noah has it on a string and it’s 18-17 to England. Just when it looked like the game would meander to half time, the Wallabies got some momentum and earned a penalty which Noah converted to put Australia into a 20-18 lead at half time.

It was a half of two halves, England were dominant for the first 20, adventurous, brutal, physical, and in front. Australia hung in there and maybe it was a fitness thing, but finished stronger and would have headed to the dressing rooms full of confidence. There was one passage of play at about 18 minutes that saw both sides counter for almost the length of the field and players from both sides were obviously gassed at the end of it, maybe that took more out of the English pack than Australia. We’ll see.

The second half

Suaalii was immediately into it in the second half tappiung back the kick off. Gordon’s short kick was not recovered and England attacked throught he box kick and then the phases. The Wallabies defence looked good to start the second half. Australia created a good chance through tom Wright, but some lazy rolling from the English tackler took out Gordon as he went to get the ball, It was called a turnover and the opportunity lost.

Dylan Pietsch went off injured to be replaced by Jorgensen. 50 minutes in Saw Australia kicking long from a turnover and after a short lineout play (I normally think those are rubbish) the Aussie forwards went to work in a narrow channel and Williams scored a great try in the corner. The TMO had an extended look at it, but it was ruled that Williams foot was on the line at the same time as the ball was put down, so the on field decision was upheld. Noah misses his first shot of the night and its 25-18 to Australia.

Australia play from the restart, Tom Wright broke the line inside the 22, kicked long, and non-other than McReight was there to regather 5 metres out. England offside and it’s a penalty for 28-18. Australia need to keep playing with 25 minutes to play.

England secure a dubious penalty after McReight was ruled to have not released. England go to the lineout drive, and a very good try to Sleightholme after a grubber by Smith. 28-23 to Australia.

Len Ikitau put Australia on the attack inside the 22 until the ref saw a neck roll that no-one else did. The reserves start entering the play from both sides and the play starts to be scrappy. With 20 minutes to go the game is in the balance. But then we see a penalty to England for Australia obstructing the chaser on a box kick. LSL changed his line and the English Winger did a great job of milking it after he ran into Lukhan’s back. The English crowd wanted Lukhan sent off but O’keefe left it at Penalty.

Harry Wilson took a head knock tackling Itoje, and left the field, replaced by Gleeson. It’s all England in terms of territory after 60 minutes, and Sleighthome scored a try after a quick lineout by Smith. Converted from the sideline for 30-28 to England.

With 10 to go it’s all about who wants it the most, and Australia make their last changes with Bell and Noah leaving the field. Slipper and Donaldson on. Can Donaldson help Australia turn the momentum around secure an elusive victory.

After 5 minutes of box kicks and time off, Kellaway scooped up a dropped pass and raced 55 to score. Converted by Dono for a 35-30 lead. England secure the restart, and Marcus Smith put the ball in behind leading to Tom Wright being tackled in goal for a 5 metre scrum and England score an inevitable try and Smith converts for 37-35 to England.

The final play

Knock on by Itoje from the restart and Australia have a scrum play to finish the game. My Goodness, after two scrum resets, 4 minutes of extra time the Wallabies play the width of the field and Ikitau feeds Jorgensen to score in the corner. Donaldson converts from the sideline and it’s Australia winning 42-37. Wow, what a test match.

The Wallabies show heaps of composure to come back into it after the first 20 minutes, and then again after 60 minutes and 70 minutes.

Jorgensen for the victory. Source Rugby Australia.

Over to you GAGRs.