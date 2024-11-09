Game Review: Ireland V New Zealand – Northern Tour – 9 November 2024

I must admit when I first got this game to review I was a bit concerned that I’d be writing about an All Black loss. In fact I think that’s why it was given to me. Ireland, No 1 in world rankings and getting a win in South Africa against the Boks do look dangerous and deserve their No 1 ranking. They are a well drilled side with forwards who compete well and in Aki, Lowe, Hansen and Ringrose they have some dangerous backs who can score good tries.

New Zealand has been in development mode for a while and the coaching team have certainly been very conservative in their approach to making changes since taking over from Foster. The All Blacks had unconvincing wins throughout the June tests and Rugby Championship, losing games they should have expected to win and struggling to retain their composure and close games out. The team did not seem to be aligned in a game plan and the replacements were not synching in with the team when they come on. In saying that, they have started to improve and in the last game against Australia and last week against England it did appear as though they were starting to align to Razor’s plan and the replacements came on and made an impact. I did feel that they kept England in the game with mistakes and discipline issues, but for me never really looked like losing.

And so to Ireland in Dublin. Ireland have won the previous 19 games at home and since gaining their first win against the All Blacks in Chicago have won 5 of the last 9 games they have played against them. In addition to this, after the ABs prevented Ireland from, again, getting out of the QTR finals of the RWC and along with some savoury messages from Sexton in his book that was recently released, this game did seem to have some spice and a feel of Ireland hoping for some payback.

This ones for you Jonny.

The Game

This was an epic game of rugby that started at high speed with both sides fired up and contesting at every ball. Ireland were flying into the contest and their aggressive counter rucking was causing the ABs issues with Ratima seeming to get rattled a few times and not being able to provide good ball. Defence on both sides was good and neither side seemed to be able to get any ascendancy. Nick Berry certainly seemed approached this game with the intent of letting it flow and as long as the ball was played he seemed to ignore the transgressions at the ruck contest. Ireland adapted to this much better than the All Blacks and were in their face slowing the ball down and giving their defence time to set up.

The first half was almost a game of counter measures from each side. First one side would gain ground and a bit of ascendency and then it would quickly flow to the other side and they’d find themselves on the defence again. Both sides had opportunities in the other’s red zone that they were not able to prosecute. The first points came from an Ireland penalty for not providing room for the kick chaser with Crowley kicking the first 3 points of the match. DMac responded with 3 penalties before Crowley closed out the half with a 2nd penalty. Jordie Barret received a YC just before half time from a head clash in a tackle. At half time the score was 9 – 6 with the All Blacks ahead and Jordie’s YC under review.

The Irish came out very hard and fast in the 2nd half trying to take advantage of their numerical advantage. After a lot of pressure on the All Blacks line Josh van der Flier scored the first try of the match to take the home side into the lead. They almost scored a 2nd soon after, but with Lowe penalised for a headroll the All Blacks were able to relieve the pressure. Jordie’s card remained a Yellow and shortly after he returned to the field and the teams were again 15 a side.

In this game, as with the England game last week, the replacements came on and started to make a positive difference. With the All Black forwards starting to gain some dominance, Roigard was able to deliver fast accurate ball an d they started to get on a roll. The Irish replacements seemed to struggle with the slippery conditions and were not able to have the impact that was needed. The pressure from the All Blacks started to wear the Irish down and after two more penalties they finally managed to create the space they needed and Will Jordan went over for a try that took the All Blacks out to 23 – 13. Ireland’s replacement fly-half Ciaran Frawley knocked on his second high ball under no pressure to see more time tick away for Ireland, but Lowe then produced a stunning 50:22 from just outside his own 22 to give them hope. However, Ardie Savea killed that hope dead with a crucial breakdown penalty in his own 22 and from there they played the clock down to take a hard win.

Jordan scores yet another test try.

The Game Changer

For me the game changer in this game was the ability of the All Blacks to disrupt the Irish set piece. While the ruck contests were generally a mess with players seeming to be allowed to enter from the side, roll into the 9 and lie off their feet, the All Blacks won both the scrum and lineout battles. Scott Barrett in particular won a number of lineouts and the All Blacks ball off the scrum was protected well – despite Gibson-Park doing his best to be off side and disrupt it.

The other game changer was the difference the replacements brought to the game. The Irish replacements seemed to struggle in the conditions while the All Black replacements seemed to quickly synch into the game and even increase the pace it was being played at.

Beauden who?

MOTM and Stand Out Players

DMac was awarded the MOTM for the game and he certainly played well and deserved the award, He scored 18 of the all Black points and generally ran the game well. At times he still tries to do things that aren’t on but he certainly played well in this game. Scott Barrett was very good in the lineout and Sam Cane was immense in defence shutting down Aki and not letting the Irish game flow.

For Ireland, Gibson-Park played well and made some fantastic tackles a few times. James Lowe was very good at the back and his kicking was long and accurate with at least two 50:22’s.

Conclusion

This was a great win for the All Blacks and has them 2 – 0 up in a tour that most would have not expected, Hoped for, but not expected. The game was a pretty stop/start affair with handling mistakes from both sides and slow scrums. However, this was mostly due to the huge contest with both sides going very hard into the contest and applying pressure to the each other. Ireland will rue the drop in intensity from their replacements and the lack of discipline that allowed the All Blacks to keep scoring, but will be better for this game.

The All Black struggled with the intensity early, but held on and gradually wore the Irish down. Their defence was superb and the players all seem to know where they need to be and what they need to do. The replacements are synching well and when they come on they are able to keep the intensity going and continue to apply pressure. The confidence they would have got from this game will bode them well when they take on France next week.