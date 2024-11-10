Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #53: Suck it Soap Dodgers!

Well, bugger me with a Fish Fork GAGRs! Who saw that one coming? Not me that is for sure! The First victory over England since 2015. And, to do it at Twickenham in extra time. Wow! But that wasn’t the only game that was great to watch. There were masses of rugby this weekend. For the record, this is published early Monday morning so the Scotland V South Africa and Italy V Georgia games won’t be covered. I am sure RAWF will pick that up on Tuesday.

So let’s review these games and pick apart our thoughts on them. Especially lots for the Australian and New Zealand fans to be happy about that is for sure. So let’s not even pretend we are working this morning, get into the GAGR mix, grab a big cup of the elixir of life ☕, and let’s get it into it.

New Zealand 23 defeated Ireland 13

If you haven’t already, have a read of KARL’s great write-up of the NZ V Paddies game here. I won’t re-cover the game but just look at the key points that saw New Zealand defeat the No. 1 team in the world.

This was a great game to watch with two teams wanting to play expansive rugby in conditions that were wet and slippery. It was really always going to be about which team managed their game plan to suit the conditions. Poor discipline killed Ireland, with penalties being conceded left right and centre, with a 13 to 5 penalty count, it is usually the Nearlies who are on the wrong end of the penalty count.

The breakdown was really interesting to watch in this match. Primarily because Aussie referee Nic Berry just let it go. It was the ‘farkin Wild West’. Anything went. Rolling into the 9, laying on players and making no effort to roll away, and hands in the ruck. You name it it was good to go. I am normally quite a fan of ‘Bez’, but not this game. It was poor ‘referumping’, and I will have more to say about that later.

D-Mac had a good game and piloted his team well. Sititi had another pearler, and for such a young kid, this guy has so much potential to grow and that should scare all other international teams greatly. NZ managed to sort out their line-out, which has been terrible in the last couple of games. But NZ showed how to take control of a game and see it out. Ireland had some real difficulties there and I am sure Farrell senior will be going through those game tapes very carefully on Monday morning to try and piece that one back together.

Australia 42 defeated England 37

If you haven’t already, have a read of RAWF’s excellent game review here. Won’t disect the game play by play, but here are the key issues that stood out for me.

Team Cohesiveness – As opposed to our games in the TRC, the Wallabies demonstrated both in attack a defence a level of cohesiveness that we havnt seen in a long while. They knew where to be and when, and were there in support of one another. What ever magic St. Joe and his coaching staff are weaving it is starting to come together.

The Pack – They were immense. Hunting as a team and good with their clean outs. When the backs made breaks, they were there quickly in support to ensure we didnt turn over the ball. Bell is immense. 7 A’s and Slipper, as well as Faessler and BPA were also good coming off the bench. Tupou had a hit and miss night. But as some of the other GAGRs on the ‘craparatzi’ network reckon Tupou was unfairly drawing the ire of BOK at scrum time. But anyway, he needs to lift his game.

Attack – When the attack fired, it fired in spades. Especially when peeling the ball out wide. Our loosies were immense, and our new centres combo looks like it might be around for a long while. Icky and the new boy Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii were fantastic.

Defence – Whilst there were still some patches were our defensive pattern became detached, it adapted and overcame. This was probably the most comprehensive defensive effort we have seen from the Wobs under the new regime.

The Players – Not one player had a shocker (except maybe Tupou), which is really unusual for the Wobs. Some players werent as good as others but no one had an out and out Barry! Pick of the game on debut has to be Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii. I know it is a sample group of one game, but at Twickenham on debut, against England he had a great performance. Icky sticky was immense! Angus Bell had a great game. Tom Wright, who I am normally not the biggest fan of, had a great game. The loosies, Bobby V, Fraz, and Dirty Harry played really well, working off each other. Tate McD had a great game, with a wonderful cameo in the middle whilst Gordon was off getting his face repaired. Tate to start next week, he was that much better than the Commissioner. The Ginger Ninja also got his Mojo back. Hopefully this is not just a flash in the pan, but the start of the build of the new era Wallabies.

Argentina 50 defeated Italy 15

Italy’s absolutely piss poor record against the FISM’s has continued after they got thrashed 50-18 in their first game of the Northern Tour in Udine early this morning Aus time. This is the Pizza Eaters ninth consecutive loss to the Pumas, with terrible passing and handling errors that make the Wallabies look good on a bad day.

The Italians weren’t helped when fullback Ange Capuozzo departed early due to injury and Los Pumas were 17-0 up before oranges, but the Azzuri cut the lead to four points with a penalty try and a penalty either side of the break. However, a comeback for the Italians never came to be and Los Pumas dotted down another five meat pies in the second half, with Italy just falling to pieces in the second stanza.

The Argies will take a lot of stock out of this game as a good warm up for next week.

France 52 defeated Japan 12

The return of the Little Master to the Froggy 🐸 side from the Sevens sojourn was a winning one, as the 🧀 Eating Surrender 🐒🐒 absolutely belted Japan by 40 points at the Stade de France. Dupont had a great game, looking like he had never been away from the 15’s game, as his team ran rampant over the Brave Blossoms. Whilst I love to see Japan do well, whilst Dr. Evil is their coach, I hope they get flogged everygame. Boo hoo fritz to you Evil Dwarf!

The 🐸 had an eight try victory over Japan, in an attempt to exorcise the demons of their World Cup quarter-final defeat, and they played like their lives depended on it. The Brave Blossoms just couldnt come to terms with Bielle-Biarrey, who was dotting them down at will, ably assisted by Alexandre Roumat. The hosts were out of sight by oranges 31-0, and the look on Eddie Jones’s face was priceless to watch.

It looked like the decimation was going to continue for the whole game but alas Japan were resurrected by Harumichi Tatekawa who managed to save their pants and get their first score on the board. The French however, just kept winding up, bringing their replacements in with Paul Boudehent coming on to score a brace of tries.

But whilst it was a rampant victory to the Fench, their were some worrying signs in their defensive structure. They will surely want to get that sorted out before they face New Zealand. And what a cracker of a game that will be.

Old Man Shouting at Clouds

My ‘Shouting at Clouds’ is aimed at two people this week! Nic Berry and Ben O’Keefe!

Generally these guys are two of my favourite referumps! In 2024 in the Super rugby season they were, along with Angus Gardner, the pick of the Refs. But this weekend both of these guys had ‘Barry Crockers’.

Bez – In the NZ v Ireland game let the break down turn into a free for all. It was the Wicky Wicky Wild Wild West! Hands in the ruck, players rolling deliberately at the 9, players laying around in the breakdown and not even attempting to roll away. It was a colossal ‘💩 fight’! What dissapointed me was that this is not the way Bez normally rolls. In Super Rugby this year he was very strict at the breakdown. Which leads me to believe he may have been acting under direction. He also missed a number of key errors, but luckily this affected both teams equally. But like last week, was red hot on the obstructions, which again leads me back to the operating under orders thing. Mind you Ireland cant blame the loss on ‘Bez’ their ill disipline was the root cause of this one.

B O’K – Very similar to Bez, BO’K let the breakdown in this game turn into a bit of a free for all. Which unlike Bez, BO’K is generally looser at the breakdown in Super rugby, but in this game he was talking the piss a bit. There were a number of key events missd for btoh sides in this game, which levelled things out, but there were some blatant errors missed and he was looking right at them.

For me, though niether of the teams that lost, can blame it on the whistle blowers. They will need to take a good hard look at themselves and work out where they dropped these ones. What worries me more about the adjudicating in these two games was the diference in week to week adjudicating we are seeing from these southern Hemisphere guys. Also the difference in how these to guys normally officiate a game.

The reality is, which ever team adjusts the quickest is going to get the better of it!

Anyway enough of me ranting! Over to you GAGRs! Have at it!