Greetings one and greetings all and welcome to yet another Friday’s Rugby News in what is a bursting rugby news week. We kick-off first today with Wallaby coaching ruminations in: ‘Cheik Mate?’. Revisit a little history and get excited about the future of the women’s game in: ‘For Duck’s Sake’. Show some humility and keep expectations balanced for: ‘Australian Dominance’. Head north for rugby’s festival of futility in: ‘The Losers Lament’. Before brining it all home in a bursting ‘Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss’ where you never-ever-ever, have to fact check.

‘I’m back. Nowaddamin’

Cheik Mate?

To quote Australian poet and noted story teller, Mr Paul Kelly: ‘from little things big things grow’. And he may well be onto something. Although I have no idea who British Lord Festy was, nor what he and the Italian guy, Vincent Lingiari were arguing about, but you get my drift. For it would appear that what was once pure fancy, lightly dancing on yonder northern breezes, has actually morphed into something akin to rugby momentum. One might even say: rugby destiny?

Watching STANs excellent new rugby show Inside Line Wednesday night, which largely centred around just who would be the next Wallaby coach, one name seemed to be on the learned gents & Tim Horans’ lips. That of one of the worlds ‘top three coaches’ Mr M Cheika. The same M Cheika that RA supremo and FWG, Phil Waugh was spotted having a coffee with earlier this week.

Now when it comes to positions vacant and ‘grabbing a coffee’ I acknowledge it can mean many things across a wide gambit. From a respectful ‘thanks, but no thanks’. To the other extreme of ‘when can you start’? The point was made by the panel that Cheika’s rugby cv would absolutely dictate a F2F was warranted and due deference shown. Now does that mean it will lead to Mr Cheika ascending the thrown again? Especially after the faeces stains of Dr Evil still stain the hallways and soft furnishings at RA?

Rather than waffle on, if you get the chance watch STANS Inside Line please do. It was topical, insightful and enjoyable. The show includes host Michael Atkinson, who along with Grimace Maloney, I met in an elevator with the G&GR writers at Suncorp last year (Atko was so pretty I didn’t know whether to shake his hand or go full Spanish Soccer President on him). SMH Journo Iain (more ‘I’s ‘than a coalition leadership spill) Payten, Goog Harrison (only counted 2 x ‘rugby ecosystems’ from you Goog. I expect better) and QPRQ cattle breeder Tim Horan. Even across these four gents the spread of views, on what KPI should be used and some of the inside machinations that Payten was able to provide, was very interesting

But before then, in an exclusive Friday Rugby News Poll, who would you vote for as next Wallaby coach? Voting closes 12 noon Sunday 23rd Feb and results published in Mondays Rugby News.

12 Who is your next Wallaby Coach? Michael Cheika Les Kiss Stephen Larkham Dan Mackellar Other

‘Those bastards better pay up or I am gonna go full ‘Sam Kerr’ on their arses. Taxi!’. Piper Duck

For Duck’s Sake.

What a difference a year or so can make.

It was only 18 months ago that our professional female rugby players decided enough was enough. An rightly bloody so. Treated as second class citizens by RA for far too long. Treated as ‘shamateurs’, working full time jobs, being paid a pittance by RA, yet trying to compete against the likes of the Black Ferns and the Red Roses who had vastly better rugby programs in place. Hell, they even had a part time coach in Jay Tregonning, himself trying to walk the line between school teacher & international rugby coach.

Indeed G&GR, it’s writers and readers had long supported the side on these very pages, demanding they be treated as rugby equals. And it only took RA flying in the Wags of those RWC bound Wallabies in 2023, while our women toiled away for bugger all, for the straw to break the Ducks camels back. And break it did, even including then Wallaroos Captain Piper Duck adding her considered voice and insight to the argument.

Roll forward to Feb 2025, there are now 45 players contracted across three performance tiers. Those in the top tier can earn $72,458 over and above their Super W earnings. This in turn, allows many of these athletes to now be fulltime professional and you only have to look at last years vast improvement to fitness, connection and skill as signs of the immediate return on such an investment. Add to that the enhanced evolution of some extremely exciting younger players now starting to appear and the addition of a fulltime, female, professional coach in Jo Yapp and the rugby landscape looks completely different from that of 18 months ago.

And so SRWP kicks off again Friday 28th Feb and promises to be the best version yet. Internal player changes have spread player depth more evenly this year. Add in a whole host of our superstar ladies 7’s players joining the competition mid-year (in a push to make this years RWC in England) and this years rugby is shaping as a real spectacle for us rugby fans. And I can’t wait.

Who needs em?

Australian Dominance.

Like most things on a Friday, it is factually and statistically accurate to say that NZ really do suck at rugby union. Indeed, Australia is the only undefeated nation in Super Rugby Pacific right now, barring QPRQ who haven’t won a game this year and probably aren’t expected to win many anyway, well apart from against Kiwi sides. Having said that, I can’t find Moana Pasifika on a map, but they lost, so it doesn’t matter anyway. It is even true to say that the only teams a Kiwi side can beat, are other Kiwi sides! It’s so sad that its funny.

Not since 2001 (when we last beat the FUKIRs – how’s that for an omen) have Australian sides been in this position and that was the good ol’ days before we had the Force and that other side somewhere else, who’s name I have completely forgotten, but who gave us so much, by not giving anymore.

So todays question is: will the complete Australian domination continue this weekend? Certainly the Tahs will do their bit and remain unbeaten for a second week in a row. Can the remaining Australian brethren do theirs?

Friday 21 February 5:05 pm AEDT – Chiefs v Crusaders at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, Stan Sport

A lot to like about this game. The Crusaders of old were out last week and played some wonderful rugby. Brutality mixed with subtlety. Great game to watch and almost enough to say ‘they’re back’

Having said that, the Chiefs were awesome and D-Mac was simply superb. This has all the makings of being an absolute belter

Fearless Prediction: Hard to go past Chiefs at home. And least the Kiwis will get a ‘W’. Chiefs by 2. I’ll be leaving work early to catch this one.

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Bradley Slater, George Dyer, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Jahrome Brown, Luke Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Leroy Carter, Rameka Poihipi, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Damian McKenzie Replacements: Brodie McAllister, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Quinn Tupaea, Gideon Wrampling

Referee: Angus Gardner Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Jordan Way TMO: Brett Cronin

Friday 21 February 7:35 pm AEDT – Queensland Reds v Moana Pasifika at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, on Stan Sport

Much written about and much expected of those in the Reddish jerseys of QPRQ this season and they finally get their chance to show their wares and get off the bottom of the Australian ladder. It’s one thing to beat some no names up north in touch footy, it’s another to put it on the field against MP this weekend in SRP.

Can’t wit to see if hype = hope with the SRP debut of one Maximus de Gluteus Massimo de Lutiis this weekend. Much written and spoken about this young prop who is still only 21yo. ‘The Buttocks’ gets the nod over the more experienced Zane ‘Scrabble’ Nonggorr for this one. Much been written about his weight lifting deeds ( I lift 152kgs getting out of bed everyday, just saying) which is all very nice, but let’s see how he fairs against Dr Tom, Dolly Parton and co come scrum time. Then we can gauge the true value of talk, verse the actual currency of deeds. Having said that, I am very excited to see his first game

To my eye, with the exception of the man who can’t walk past a buffet, Gardon- Bigchop Bachop, MP looked much leaner this season, no doubt the arrival and professionalism of Ardie Savea bringing a new edge to the whole organisation. The reds organisation must be commended for a comprehensive pre-season, including fixtures against OS sides as prep for the 2025 season.

Fearless Prediction: On paper the Reds should spit this in, but games aren’t played on paper are they. Reds, by 19

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, Massimo De Lutiis, Josh Canham, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (c), Tom Lynagh, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Tim Ryan, Jock Campbell Replacements: Matt Faessler, George Blake, Zane Nonggorr, Angus Blyth, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Lachie Anderson

PASIFIKA (1-15): James Lay, Millennium Sanerivi, Feteleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Samuel Slade, Allan Craig, Miracle Faillagi, Sione Havili Talitui, Ardie Savea (c), Jonathan Taumateine, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Kyren Taumoefolau, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Pepesana Patafilo, Solomon Alaimalo, William Havili Replacements: Sama Malolo, Tito Tuipulotu, Chris Apoua, Tom Savage, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Melani Matavao, Danny Toala, Losi Filipo

Referee: Paul Williams Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter TMO: Richard Kelly

Saturday 22 February 2:35 pm AEDT – Hurricanes v Fijian Drua at McLean Park, Napier on Stan Sport

We all know Fijians don’t like travel.

Fearless Prediction: Even though it is only the Hurricanes, the home side should still win. Canes by 8.

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Jacob Devery, Tevita Mafileo, Caleb Delany, Hugo Plummer, Brad Shields (co-c), Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Brayden Iose, Cameron Roigard, Harry Godfrey, Kini Naholo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan, Fatafehi Fineanganofo, Callum Harkin Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Will Tucker, Peter Lakai, Ereatara Enari, Riley Hohepa, Ngatungane Punivai

DRUA (1-15): Emosi Tuqiri, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Meli Derenalagi, Motikiai Murray, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani (co-c), Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Tanilea Rakuro, Inia Tabuavou, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Junior Ratuva, Ilaisa Droasese. Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Peni Ravai, Meli Tuni, Leona Rotuisolia, Kitione Salawa, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Iosefo Masi

Referee: James Doleman Assistant Referees: Fraser Hannon, Maggie Cogger-Orr TMO: Marcus Playle

Saturday 22 February 5:05 pm AEDT – Highlanders v Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, on Stan Sport

It’s pretty obvious the SRP draw is rigged. Kiwi sides playing Kiwi sides early in the season to guarantee some kiwi wins. It’s sad when a once proud rugby nation stoops so very low.

The Blues were rusty and got what they deserved last week. The Tahs felt sorry for the Highlanders and kept them in it to give the home crowd a spectacle. Will the Blues be so generous?

Fearless Prediction: Vern Cotter will have stuck it to his side this week and they will be angry and ‘on’. Blues by 25

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Soane Mikaele Vikena, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, Sean Withy, Veveni Lasaqa, Hugh Renton (co-c), Folau Fakatava, Taine Robinson, Caleb Tangitau, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Tanielu Tele’a, Sam Gilbert, Finn Hurley Replacements: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Cameron Millar, Lui Naeata

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Laghlan McWhannell, Cameron Suafoa, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Beauden Barrett. Replacements: James Mullan, Joshua Fusitua, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Tafua Funaki, Corey Evans, Cole Forbes.

Referee: Nic Berry Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jeremy Markey TMO: Brett Cronan

Saturday 22 February 7:35 pm AEDT – ACT Brumbies v Western Force at GIO Stadium, Canberra, on Stan Sport and the Nine Network

Very hard not to be impressed by both these sides and their coaches last week. On the one hand you have the vision, tactics and confidence of Larkham. He picks a largely undermanned, inexperienced side to make possibly rugby’s most difficult SRP road trip: Fiji in Fiji. The distance, the heat, the humidity, the home crowd and a Drua side who are 45.63% better at home. Yet win they do. They win against the odds. Now lying in wait for the Force are a ‘fresh’ roster of Wallabies: 7A’s, Jimmy Slips, Tom Wright, plus a few handy others in Andy Muirhead and Corey Toole to name a few.

For the Force, I thought it one of the better team performances of a a fair few years. Most did their jobs well. Nic ‘The Lip’ White was good. His pass to a flying Dylan Pietsch in the second half wasn’t inch perfect, it was mm perfect. Hamish Stuart was outstanding, Tizzano, who looks bulkier had a day out. De Crespigny was a a damaging force both sides of the ball and looks a fair sized unit as well. Ben Donno was outstanding and although much written about his match winning try, it was actually his goal kicking that kept the Force in touch and ultimately allowing the big finish.

But for all of the above, I don’t think you can underestimate the loss of Lolesio (out for 3 weeks) and the missing Sideshow Bob Valentini. Whilst the Ponies will have proven stars returning, an orchestra just doesn’t sound as good without their conductor. Add in BOK as the ref (who I really enjoy watching) and his penchant for the rucks to be a genuine contest, I can see the Force messing up the Ponies chi in this one.

Fearless Prediction: Force by 4.

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rory Scott, Luke Reimer, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, Ollie Sapsford, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Blake Schoupp, Rhys van Nek, Lachlan Shaw, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Hudson Creighton

FORCE (1-15): Marley Pearce, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep; Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Sio Tomkinson, Dylan Pietsch, Mac Grealy Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Ryan Coxon, Atu Moli, Sam Carter, Will Harris, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, George Poolman

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe Assistant Referees: Anthony Petrie, Stu Curran TMO: Glenn Newman

‘To aspire to mediocrity is to dare to dream’. 6N motto.

The Losers Lament (aka ‘The 6N’).

The competition for those who can’t win a world cup resumes this weekend and you can catch all the action:

Wales v Ireland. Principality Stadium Sunday 23rd Feb 1.05am AEDT on STAN.

Fearless Prediction: Ireland, by a thousand. Wales to sack interim coach and replace with interim-interim coach.

England v Scotland. Twickenanz Stadium. Sunday 23rd Feb 3.35am AEDT on STAN.

Fearless Prediction: Can never, will never back England. Mel Gibson’s lot by 9. Freedom!

Italy v France. Stadio Olimpico. Mon 24th Feb 150am. on STAN

Fearless Prediction: France to declare at halftime and still win by 30.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

You want fries with that?

Josh McFlook tells rugby.com.au about his attempt to put on weight by having 6 meals per day. Rooky. Any professional weight gain athlete can tell you it’s the size of these meals that count McFlooky, the size. Followed by a prolonged period of what I call ‘spine bashing’, which is the art of lying down and doing nothing for extended periods.

One would think with his family reportedly owning a chain of artery hardening McFat restaurants up QPRQ that putting on weight would be easy for the young Reds centre. You know, free angioplasty with every McValue meal sold.

But if all else fails young man, drop me a line, If it’s weight gain you seek, proper weight gain, we can discuss my 12 stage ‘John Candy’ all you can eat and more still, Ponderosa retreat program. You’ll be fatter faster than you can say: ‘Go the Tahs’.

Thumbs Up #1

Phil Waugh must be a cold, cruel, sadistic, heartless beast. I suppose there’s been hints hiding in plain sight all along. The devon slice with the long hair at the back. His penchant for punching on during games and now, not just satisfied with beating the BIL 3-0 on our home soil, soon after we will head up there again to touch some of them up again, this time on their own paddocks. As we face the Poms, I-ties, the Oirish and Frogs as well. How’s that for a year of rugby!

First we have Fiji in Newcastle (see you there, I’ve already scored tickets to the RA corporate box), the BIL, then TRC/Bledisloe. Then throw in Michael Cheika as new coach and it’s off for a northern tour: England, Italy, Ireland and France.

Gotta tell you, RA really are kicking some goals people. We really are in the golden decade, so let’s enjoy it.

Thumbs Up #2.

A hearty ‘well done’ to MO’s across SRW #1 last week. The tempo, the ball in play, the no-nonsense approach from MO’s was outstanding. As a result we saw games decided by small margins and many near or past the 80th minute. I thought the quality of officiating was best I’ve seen in an age. As a result ‘fatigue’ became a genuine factor. The games were closer, it was try-a-palooza for us fans and the product was outstanding. Entertaining and outstanding. Keep it up MO’s

Not so dirty: Harry

Your 25yo, the current Wallaby captain, the FUKIRs are about to land and you have a home RWC in 2027, no wonder Dirty Harry Wilson is in a good place at present. And the natural extension of all this? Why signin to stay in Oz and keeping the big man in Red & gold until the end of the 2029 season.

It was announced Thursday night that indeed the big NSWelshamn who applies his god given skills in a lesser state, has indeed put pen to paper and will stay in Oz until 29. And one would hope his signing could be the catalyst for a wider group also weighing up their futures (McReight & Ikitau to name but a few)

Dirty Harry went on to say: “I didn’t speak to another club. I didn’t want to be a Wallabies captain shopping himself around the world. I’m the current Wallabies captain. Who am I to tell others to stay in Australia if I’m not signed, sealed and delivered myself.

“I’m delighted. There’s no background noise entering the season. I can just play footy. My manager said he’d get the deal done before the Reds’ first game and he has. It’s going to be a beauty back at Suncorp Stadium against Moana Pasifika on Friday night.”

Great news for us all with his signing and the possible wider ramifications for other players as well.

Fantasy Update

So there I am with Scarlet Johannson and It’s week two of SRP Fantasy League and I am perfectly placed to pounce. Currently I am ranked #36,412, just minding my own business, stealthy, poised, silent, like a cobra. For those in front of me, enjoy it while it last’s. For those behind, maybe it’s time to take up crochet, for your year is over.

Don’t forget to make your selections before kick-off tonight.

Until next week. Go the Tahs

Hoss – out.