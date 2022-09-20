￼Thursdays Rugby News 22/9/22

Happy Thursday everyone Another big week in the world of rugby if you have Stan I would recommend the English League there were some cracking games on up there this week. I will be taking a week off as I have some holidays. I will say this nothing beats watching Rugby at. Campsite drinking red wine on an iPad.

Wallabies it’s the Hope That Kills You – Opinion Part 5

At least we were not South African in our reaction, but we got close.

Firstly I would like to acknowledge the performance of Bernard Spanners Foley. I gladly enjoyed my large slice of humble pie after Thursday last week.

After 78 minutes the hope started to take rise and then whatever twisted deity that overseas Rugby in Australia said wait a minute and took possession of the cheese eating surrender monkey and snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. I can only hope that we can grow and be better against the darkness at Eden Park and get a victory.

I was heartened by how relieved the Kiwis were in victory I personally believe we are ascending and very very soon we will be beating them on a very regular basis. I also expect state media to be on full alert at Eden Park to keep the fortress intact.

To be honest it was a great game of Rugby and it just shows why the best games of rugby are just light years ahead of any other winter sports.

Wallabies by 10 (Again a victory of hope over experience). This year’s Rugby Championship has been the best in years and has been very evenly fought so it could happen.

Darcy Swain Judicial Hearing

Darcy Swain is fronting the judiciary this evening for his grass cutting clean out on Quinn Tupaea. Personally, I believe that the suspension for Swain will be outcome based not on the action of the player. There are many similar clean outs in every game of rugby from the elite level to grassroots every week and this one had an unfortunate outcome. I don’t believe that Swain wanted to cause injury the Kiwi player but unfortunately that is the outcome.

You can miss me with this drivel from Beauden Barret “I feel for Quinn. He basically didn’t see it coming, he was a sitting duck. It was a bit of a free shot. We don’t like to see these sorts of injuries,” Barrett told reporters. The biggest late shot merchant in NZ rugby and not even the biggest grub in his family commenting on foul play is a joke.

From Pravda

Darcy Got XX weeks

Australia A confirm squad for Japan Tour

Suncorp Stadium Fireworks

It is little wonder we outside of NSW think there is a bias regarding the selection of Warratah players. Max Jorgensengets picked directly from school. Now I am told he is a gun and Gaol Rugby wanted him badly but really what about Carter Gordan or other backs not from NSW. I wonder about what message it sends to actual rugby kids.

Team Here

Richie Asiata, Queensland Reds

Tom Banks, ACT Brumbies

Ollie Callan, Western Force

Jock Campbell, Queensland Reds

Hudson Creighton, ACT Brumbies

Filipo Daugunu, Queensland Reds

Ben Donaldson, NSW Waratahs

Tane Edmed, NSW Waratahs

Pone Fa’amausili, Melbourne Rebels

Nick Frost, ACT Brumbies

Matt Gibbon, Melbourne Rebels

Langi Gleeson, NSW Waratahs

Ned Hanigan, NSW Waratahs

Isaac Henry, Queensland Reds

Archer Holz, NSW Waratahs

Harry Hoopert, Queensland Reds

Max Jorgensen*, NSW Waratahs

Bayley Kuenzle, Western Force

Lachlan Lonergan, ACT Brumbies

Ryan Lonergan, ACT Brumbies

Mark Nawaqanitawase, NSW Waratahs

Caderyn Neville, ACT Brumbies

Dylan Pietsch, NSW Waratahs

Billy Pollard, ACT Brumbies

Tom Robertson, Western Force

Rory Scott, ACT Brumbies

Ryan Smith, Queensland Reds

Hamish Stewart, Western Force

Darcy Swain, ACT Brumbies

James Tuttle, Melbourne Rebels

Seru Uru, Queensland Reds

Suli Vunivalu, Queensland Reds

Brad Wilkin, Melbourne Rebels

Teddy Wilson, NSW Waratahs

*denotes Development Player+

Jack Dempsey close to decision on potential Scotland switch

Soon to be Scottish Jack Dempsey

Link Here

JACK DEMPSEY says he will make an announcement within the next three to four weeks about whether he is going to make himself available for Scotland selection leading into next year’s World Cup or stick to trying to rekindle his international career with Australia.

The 28-year-old back-rower was born and raised in Sydney, Australia, and has played in 14 full international matches for the Wallabies. However, a recent change in World Rugby’s international eligibility rules mean that a capped player can now switch allegiance to another country to which he/she has “a close and credible link via birthright”, so long as they undertake a three-year cooling off period. Dempsey has a Scottish grandfather and he has not played for Australia since their World Cup pool match victory over Georgia on 11th October 2019, meaning that he will become eligible to wear the thistle late next month should be choose to go that route.

This is not what the change of regulation was introduced to do. It was supposed to help redress an imbalance which sees poorer rugby nations continually lose playing talent to ‘super-hoover’ tier one sides. However, Scotland isn’t the only country prepared to take the view that the letter of the law trumps the spirit of the law when it comes to building as competitive a national team as possible, and head coach Gregor Townsend will not think twice about turning to Dempsey as he looks ahead at a killer 2023 World Cup pool which features world champions, South Africa, and World Rugby’s current number one ranked team, Ireland.

He will play for Scotland because it makes good financial sense,

