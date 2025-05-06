Wednesday’s Rugby News sees James O’Connor back in the Wallabies frame, Suaalii’s tackle style raising concerns, Ryan Lonergan re-sign with the Donkeys and the Welsh Wit back on the Whistle.

O’Connor in Wallabies frame after showing Crusaders a thing or two

According to The Hate Media, Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has cleared the path for the international return for No. 10 James O’Connor as Schmidt looks for more experience in the upcoming series against the British & Irish Lions.

The former Reds fly-half last played for the Wallabies in 2022 and moved to the Crusaders out of a deep sense of charity ahead of this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 34-year-old has mostly come off the bench, mostly, for the struggling Christchurch-based club, who now sit second on the ladder thanks to the Australian. O’Connor’s contribution, including a match-winning penalty goal against the Blues two weeks ago, has been noticed by Schmidt.

“He would bring experience back into the group, a little bit of versatility – he’s played 12 in his career as well,” Schmidt said in Melbourne on a visit to the training facilities of AFL club the Western Bulldogs.

“It’s a very inexperienced group, and James would bring that experience. It’s part of the conundrum for us, and we’ll be working hard trying to get the best balance.”

Schmidt said he spoke to O’Connor – who has 64 Wallabies caps – only last week. “We’ve had a really good chat, and with James, he’s still playing in our local comp. He’s not based currently in Australia, but I don’t think that precludes him.”

Some prominent Australian Super Rugby players such as Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson and Tom Hooper have signed deals with European clubs. Schmidt said he hasn’t “precluded anyone” but will favour locally-contracted players.

“We want to be as strong as we can be for a pinnacle event, and I know there’ll be lots of commentary around where the selections are right, but we will put a lot of effort into trying to get them right,” he said.

“We just know that if there are close calls, we’re going to favour the guys who have committed their future to Rugby Australia.”

Suaalii tackling form not ideal for Lions series

The other photo option featured a Waratah jersey, so, you know…

The SMH’s Iain Payten reports Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii’s League-inspired tackling habits are a worry ahead of the Lions’ series. In the 49th minute of Brumbies V Tahs on Saturday night, Suaalii jammed in on his Wallabies teammate Noah Lolesio and caught the Brumbies no.10 with a shot that appeared to tick all the naughty boxes: high, late and with no wrap of the arms.

Lolesio stayed down, but after the Brumbies went on to score soon after, the on-field match officials did not return to the incident. The Stan Sport commentators were slightly baffled (and this time it wasn’t because someone left a “Chinese crossword” [sudoku] in the commentary box), and so too were the viewing public.

The universally popular TMO, with angles not seen on the broadcast, reviewed it and determined there was no head contact. But Suaalii can count himself lucky, because it was late and with his arm right arm still low and tucked, his shoulder and upper arm made first contact.

Suaalii’s has form. His debut in Mungo State of Origin last year was notable when he mistimed an aggressive shot on Reece Walsh and with that right arm also tucked in low, hit him late and in the head. The Maroons star was knocked out and Suaalii was sent off just eight minutes into the game.

The obvious worry for Schmidt is something similar happening early in one of the Wallabies Tests against the British and Irish Lions in July.

The Lolesio shot wasn’t a one-off, either. Suaalii’s risky tendency to stay upright and hit chest-on-chest was seen several times on the November tour, and he was lucky to escape scrutiny for a “breadrolls only” (no-wrap) tackle that collected Wales flanker Jac Morgan in the head.

Suaalii is only nine games into his professional rugby career and it probably takes time to change heat-of-battle instincts. Barring the odd crackdown, the NRL’s tolerance level for high contract is very different.

Ryan Lonergan sighs 2-year deal with Brumbies

Ryan Lonergan spinning it wide against the Sunwolves. Remember them?

Brumbies official channels report that scrum half Ryan Lonergan has signed a new contract with the ACT Brumbies until the end of 2027.

Canberra local Lonergan, 27, made his debut for the club in 2017 against the Chiefs in Hamilton and has gone on to make 87 appearances so far, scoring 193 points. His younger brother, Lachlan, also reached 50th caps for the Brumbies this season in the historic 20-19 win against the Blues at Eden Park.

The elder Lonergan was delighted to sign for at least the next two seasons.

“I’m super excited to sign on for another two years. This is my hometown and I grew up loving this club,” R Lonergan said.

“I was happy to know the Brumbies were keen to keep me on and it helps having my brother (Lachlan) sign on too. We’re pretty much best mates and we still live together. We’ll keep it rolling for as long as we can!”. The lack of bashing between the so-called brothers has GAGR suspicious and demanding DNA tests.

Lonergan grew up in Williamsdale, close to the border of Canberra, and was educated at Trinity Christian School in Wanniassa.

He graduated through the Brumbies pathway program, having appeared for Australian Schoolboys, and went on to captain Australia U20s at the World Rugby U20s Championships in France in 2018, alongside the likes of fellow Brumbies Mack “MMMBop” Hansen and Len “Sticky” Ikitau.

Lonergan made his first Brumbies start against the Sunwolves in 2020. He has become a senior leader at the Brumbies and is one of the club’s vice-captains, often skippering the side when Allan Alaalatoa is absent.

Nigel Owens back on the whistle

“No Nigel, I’m pretty sure it’s pronounced ‘croushhh’.”

Wales Online reports that Richie McCaw’s good mate Nigel Owens is considering a permanent return to rugby.

The referee and part-time comedian returned to officiate Lampeter Town RFC v London Welsh in west Wales over the weekend in a 150th anniversary game. Before that, the last time the Welshman refereed was France v Italy in his 100th Test match in autumn 2020.

“I actually refereed a game here when they opened the new clubhouse 10 years ago,” Owens said.

“I was always hoping to carry on refereeing the community game, but I’ve been so busy over the last four years, between everything, I haven’t had time to be honest. I may start back next year.”

“When they asked, I thought: ‘Quiet time of the year’, it’s great to be back.”

Since he hung up his boots, Owens has worked as a World Rugby expert (a bit like today’s news editor) and as a mentor for the Welsh Rugby Union for new referees coming through the system.

He spends most of his time on his farm in the Gwendraeth Valley tending to his Hereford cattle.

“But I can switch to sheep if it means my favourite Southern Hemisphere team might pop in over the side fence rather than through the gate” Owens didn’t add.