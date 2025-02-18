Western Force Bolsters Coaching Staff with Leon MacDonald Appointment

In a strategic move to elevate their performance, the Western Force has secured the expertise of Leon MacDonald as a coaching consultant across all their programs. MacDonald, renowned for his tenure as an All Blacks assistant coach and a successful five-season stint leading the Blues—highlighted by a 2021 Super Rugby Trans-Tasman title—brings a wealth of experience to the Force.

The 47-year-old former All Blacks back, with 56 caps between 2000 and 2008, including participation in the 2003 World Cup, is set to commence his role later this week. MacDonald’s appointment aligns with the Force’s ambition to establish themselves as a world-class rugby club, enhancing their coaching depth and strategic acumen.

As the Force continues to build towards their vision, MacDonald’s inclusion is poised to provide invaluable insights and elevate the club’s competitive edge in the upcoming season.

