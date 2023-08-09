Wednesday’s Rugby News – 9/8/23

Good morning all! I hope the weekend didn’t drive you into the dust, but for any still clinging on to that desperate edge, a selection of share-sized rugby stories await!

Nicolas Sanchez scores for the Pumas

A PACK OF PUMAS

Argentina have named a very experienced, and largely as expected, 33 man squad to board their France-bound plane.

A few rookies have made the cut, including back three utility Martín Bogado, second row Pedro Rubiolo, and former Sevens player Rodrigo Isgro. At the other end of the ledger, Nico Sanchez is a decent shout to hit his century at the upcoming tournament, joined by returning veterans Marcos Kremer and Guido Petti.

Underscoring the squad’s experience, ten players will be appearing at their third world cup, while for Sanchez and Agustin Creevy France 2023 will mark their fourth showing. Perhaps the biggest surprise is the omission of a sixth prop, Michael Cheika gambling on five being sufficient to see out the seven week event.

Argentina World Cup Squad:

Backs: Gonzalo Bertranou, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Tomas Cubelli, Santiago Carreras, Nicolas Sanchez, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Matias Moroni, Emiliano Boffelli, Juan Cruz Mallia, Mateo Carreras, Juan Imhoff, Rodrigo Isgro, Martin Bogado.

Forwards: Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Joel Sclavi, Thomas Gallo, Eduardo Bello, Julian Montoya, Agustin Creevy, Ignacio Ruiz, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Facundo Isa, Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni, Pedro Rubiolo

SUA’ALI’I, NOT SUA’ALI’I

The SMH reports that a growing chorus of mungo-ball moaners are calling for the head of young Joseph Sua’ali’i, who was apparently upstaged over recent weeks by Sydney Roosters playmaker Sam Walker. Responding to twitterati sentiments that are not at all informed by lingering bitterness over said star’s impending conversion to the beautiful game, teammate Joey Manu came to the rescue, claiming the Samoan-Australian sensation was the apex professional and full of impressive talent yet to reach its peak.

Now I’m of two minds here. On the one hand, I’m less than convinced that the notoriously prudent and stewardship-conscious Rugby Australia made the sound call in investing a reported $4.8 million into a promising but otherwise largely unheralded young gentleman who’d not played the game in almost five years. And now, it would seem, one who may be on the verge of struggling to make the starting XIII in the other code.

That being said, the poor bloke isn’t the one hyping himself; at this point the cacophony of noise from commentators of all stripes would be enough to cause even Siddartha Gautama a bit of stress. Whether or not he’s hit a rough patch of form right now, he’s clearly put enough runs on the board to make himself attractive to outside parties. And much as I might bemoan Rugby Australia for being one of them, full credit to the lad for putting himself up for the challenge and all the scrutiny that will follow, likely for a few more years yet.

LEGACY WASN’T BUILT IN A DAY

A surprising offering run by news.com.au today highlights a club from the far side of the world, and the Eternal City no less.

Arvalia Villa Pamphili Rugby Roma, founded in the 1980 by a local PE teacher, is now hitting its straps and fostering the next generation of young Italian rugby talent.

Some saw it as an act of futility in a city dominated by the football clubs of Roma and Lazio but the rugby club has become an important nurturing ground for the game in an unlikely setting. In 2007 it set up shop in the Corviale district, best known for its forbidding 1970s housing complex, 60 hectares of cement and social problems and it’s where Di Porto and his teammates train and play. The club, however, has gained in strength, rising last season to Serie A – Italy’s second division.

Most won’t give the Azzuri a chance at France 2023, but the boys in blue have been showing marked improvement in recent years (much to green and gold chagrin) and could be good for an upset or two. One can only hope that the strength of their grassroots continues to grow and feed new talent into a national program on an upward trajectory.

HUMP DAY HYPOTHESIS

In other RWC announcements, Aussie Pool C rival Fiji has also named its 33 man squad. In a testament to the power of pathways, 18 of the 33 are drawn from the Fijian Drua Super Rugby side.

Fiji World Cup Squad:

Forwards: Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Doge, Luke Tagi, Samu Tawake, Tevita Ikanivere, Sam Matavesi, Zuriel Togiatama, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi, Viliame Mata

Backs: Frank Lomani, Simione Kuruvoli, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Teti Tela, Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), Kalaveti Ravouvou, Sireli Maqala, Iosefo Masi, Vinaya Habosi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Ilaisa Droasese, Selestino Ravutaumada

With squad announcements coming thick and fast, and the bulk of the warm-up matches now complete, it’s time for me to make my boldest hypothesis yet: from Pool D, one of Australia or Wales will fail to make the quarter finals.

Neither Australia nor Wales have been red hot, to say the least. The Wallabies seem to be improving at least, though have no wins to speak of. Wales did trounce England over the weekend, but that perhaps speaks more to the slow and steady decline of the Soap Dodgers than to any sudden Taffy brilliance.

Meanwhile, Fiji have slain all comers so far (admittedly against reasonably tame opposition), and Georgia seem a dark horse to cause an upset. So I put to you, G&GRs, which tier 1 side will fall at the first hurdle, and how? Will the wobbly Welsh be filletted by the Fijians? Will the Georgian gendarmerie get the jump on some wasteful Wallabies? Or, heaven forbid, might these rugby paragons of the past ultimately fall to the fire and spice of Portuguese peri-peri?