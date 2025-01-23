Close Menu
NSW Waratahs

Waratahs Fortify Ranks with Resilience Insurance Partnership

In a move that underscores their commitment to both on-field tenacity and off-field stability, the NSW Waratahs have announced a new Platinum Partnership with Resilience Insurance, Australia’s pioneering provider of Latent Defect Insurance.

Resilience Insurance CEO Corey Nugent drew parallels between the two organizations, stating, “Success in rugby is all about resilience, and we have complete belief that in this year’s NSW Waratahs squad, we will witness that trait shown in their pursuit of success.”

Rugby Australia’s Director of Commercial and Marketing, James Durbin, welcomed the two-year commitment, highlighting the shared optimism for the team’s future.

As the Waratahs gear up for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season, this partnership aims to bolster both their financial foundation and their resolve to tackle the challenges ahead.

