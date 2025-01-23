Allan Alaalatoa to Captain Brumbies for Sixth Consecutive Season

The ACT Brumbies have confirmed that prop Allan Alaalatoa will continue as team captain for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season, marking his sixth consecutive year in the role.

Alaalatoa, who made his Brumbies debut in 2014, has been a cornerstone of the team, earning over 75 caps.

ACT Brumbies His leadership extends beyond the club, having captained the Wallabies in international fixtures.

Expressing his commitment, Alaalatoa stated, “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to continue my career in Australian Rugby… The chance to continue to build a life for me and my family in Canberra and come to work every day at a club that means the world to me is special.”

Head Coach Stephen Larkham praised Alaalatoa’s leadership, noting, “Allan is a natural leader whose commitment to the club and the game is unwavering. His experience and dedication are invaluable to our squad.”

The Brumbies will kick off their 2025 campaign under Alaalatoa’s captaincy, aiming to build on their previous successes in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

