Rugby

Wallaby Win in Wellington?

HossBy 12 Comments
'Yeah, those Kiwi's are shite in Wellington'

This is the team charged with that task

Wallabies team to play New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday September 28 at 5:05pm AEST

1. Angus Bell (32 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby

2. Matt Faessler (11 Tests) – USQ Saints

3. Taniela Tupou (55 Tests) – Brothers Rugby

4. Nick Frost (20 Tests) – Hornsby Lions

5. Jeremy Williams (7 Tests) – Wahroonga Tigers

6. Rob Valetini (47 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club

7. Fraser McReight (21 Tests) – Albany Creek Brumbies

8. Harry Wilson (c) (18 Tests) – Gunnedah Red Devils

9. Jake Gordon (26 Tests) – Canterbury Juniors

10. Noah Lolesio (24 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings

11. Dylan Pietsch (3 Tests) – Leeton Phantoms

12. Hunter Paisami (30 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club

13. Len Ikitau (34 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings

14. Andrew Kellaway (34 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby

15. Tom Wright (32 Tests) – Clovelly Eagles

Substitutes

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (15 Tests) – Southern Districts

17. Isaac Kailea (5 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club

18. Allan Alaalatoa (75 Tests) – West Harbour Juniors

19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (36 Tests) – Randwick

20. Langi Gleeson (8 Tests) – Harbord Harlequins

21. Tate McDermott (36 Tests) – Flinders Rugby Club

22. Ben Donaldson (12 Tests) – Clovelly Eagles

23. Josh Flook (3 Tests) – Brothers Rugby

