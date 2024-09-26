Wallaby Win in Wellington?

This is the team charged with that task
Wallabies team to play New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday September 28 at 5:05pm AEST
1. Angus Bell (32 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby
2. Matt Faessler (11 Tests) – USQ Saints
3. Taniela Tupou (55 Tests) – Brothers Rugby
4. Nick Frost (20 Tests) – Hornsby Lions
5. Jeremy Williams (7 Tests) – Wahroonga Tigers
6. Rob Valetini (47 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club
7. Fraser McReight (21 Tests) – Albany Creek Brumbies
8. Harry Wilson (c) (18 Tests) – Gunnedah Red Devils
9. Jake Gordon (26 Tests) – Canterbury Juniors
10. Noah Lolesio (24 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings
11. Dylan Pietsch (3 Tests) – Leeton Phantoms
12. Hunter Paisami (30 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club
13. Len Ikitau (34 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings
14. Andrew Kellaway (34 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby
15. Tom Wright (32 Tests) – Clovelly Eagles
Substitutes
16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (15 Tests) – Southern Districts
17. Isaac Kailea (5 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club
18. Allan Alaalatoa (75 Tests) – West Harbour Juniors
19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (36 Tests) – Randwick
20. Langi Gleeson (8 Tests) – Harbord Harlequins
21. Tate McDermott (36 Tests) – Flinders Rugby Club
22. Ben Donaldson (12 Tests) – Clovelly Eagles
23. Josh Flook (3 Tests) – Brothers Rugby