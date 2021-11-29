Tuesday Short (30/11/2021)

Not the usual news, but a great piece of footage found by GAGR’s Tasmania-based northern hemisphere correspondent Keith Butler this morning.

Heads we win… Bridgend full-back Howley’s unorthodox effort wins it at Swansea

The BBC [ https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/rugby-union/59453849 ] has a great 43 second video of Bridgend Ravens full-back Edd instinctive actions leading to the winning try in Welsh rugby’s Indigo Group Premiership Cup at Swansea.

According to KARL it is legal.

The visitors won 20-13 at St Helen’s.