Thursday’s Rugby News by ParForCourse

Concussion Injuries

Rugby News has an AFP report that Jake Gordon is out of action with a concussion injury suffered against Tonga (Waratah Gordon’s Toulon stint suddenly ends after concussion setback | Latest Rugby News | RUGBY.com.au). Unfortunately, this has ruled him out of Toulon and puts paid to any slim chances he may have for a RWC appearance as an emergency backup.

On this topic, ABC News (Inside the brain of a suspected CTE patient, 3D scans show impact of repeated head knocks – ABC News) has a confronting story of the diagnosis and impact of chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE ) resulting from head injuries with specific reference to Gordi Kirkbank-Ellis, a sports trainer with rugby amongst his sports and ex Puma and Wallaby prop Topo Rodrigues. Diagnosis of living sufferers is controversial but it is impossible to dismiss the importance of the issue.

Although rugby (and some other sports) are making some progress it is around the edges. I think this will be an existential issue for the sport unless fundamental changes are made to the “laws”. By this I mean moving the game away from an emphasis on impenetrable defence and collision and towards accepting defence must be depowered and emphasising attack and skills. Ironically, this might mean bringing the game back to being for all shapes and sizes, which as Goldilocks has said elsewhere, might save the game here.

The Scotsman reports (Scotland Under-20s suffer huge blow as Uruguay defeat ends hopes of World Rugby promotion | The Scotsman) that Scotland Under 20s hopes of being promoted to the 2024 U20 World Championship, ended on Tuesday with its 37-26 Trophy match loss to Uruguay. The junior Los Teros now take on Spain for the World Under 20s Trophy.

43 days to go to RWC2023

World Cup Preparation

As well as the Rugby Championship games this weekend some of the other RWC contenders have matches:

Samoa v Fiji at Apia Park, Samoa Saturday 29 July 2:00 GMT (AEST 12:00 PM)

Japan v Tonga at Hanazona Rugby Stadium, Japan Saturday 29 July 10:30 GMT (AEST 8:30 PM)

Scotland v Italy at Murrayfield, Scotland Sunday 30 July at 14:15 GMT (AEST 12:15 AM)

Namibia v Argentina XV Estadio Charrua, Uruguay Sunday 30 July at 18:00 GMT (AEST 4:00 AM)

Uruguay v Chile Estadio Charrua, Uruguay Sunday 30 July at 20:00 GMT (AEST 6:00 AM)

You Looking at Me Mate?

Don’t worry about a warm jumper and your Wallabies cap when you go to the ”G” this weekend. A false beard and glasses might be more appropriate.

Choice Magazine has published a report that several sporting stadiums in Australia are using facial recognition technology (FRT) at sporting and other events. Which ones? Well, they avoid admitting precisely what they do with it and for how long they keep the data but SCG, Allianz Stadium, MCG, Qudos Bank Arena are listed as using FRT.

RAC Arena and Suncorp Stadium are a bit coy but the operator’s global policy says it may be used if available.

These ones seem ok (i.e., don’t use FRT): Accor Stadium, Marvel Stadium, CommBank Stadium, Optus Stadium.

You don’t get a choice when all you really want is a pie, a beer or three and to see the game live. Of course, all your personal information will be used strictly in accordance with their Privacy Policy, which no doubt you read on the bus on the way to the game.

If there was a serious risk of more than the usual number of kiwi terrorists turning up to a Bledisloe, or if they stopped them all at the gate, then I could probably wear it. However, to me this is taking a liberty and adds to the incursions by Bunnings, Kmart et al. Good Guys reportedly do it too but are more easily avoided.

Can you go incognito during the Lions tour? Well not for the Tahs game and the second Test. Just remember, it’s not paranoia if they are watching.

Australia Clean Sweeps New Zealand

Source: The Queenslander, 25 July 1929

20 July, 1929 and Australia, in the light shorts, beats New Zealand for the Rugby Union Ashes* for the first time in history. The match, played at the Exhibition Grounds, Brisbane, resulted in a score of Australia 17 to New Zealand 9. Australia also won the first and third of the three tests, both in Sydney, 9-8 and 15-13, respectively. This was the first time since rugby was suspended, during the First World War, that Australia fielded an official national team.

In this era New Zealand teams in particular were proficient at the dribbling rush, which has disappeared from the game. It was a brave man who dived on the ball at the feet of a stampeding pack. The dribbling rush was an effective tactic on wet or muddy grounds and may have disappeared as ground conditions have improved.

Watching Nick Frost’s hack and miss of the ball in the Springboks test I wondered about what was once a practiced skill. A small (and probably inaccurate) straw poll of friends and family covering grade, country and subbies over 30 years indicated no one has practiced dribbling at training. I could only find some notes on a kiwi skills site for under 10s. Frost is a weapon in charging down kicks and he could easily be in that position again.

* The first Bledisloe was played in either 1931 or 1932, depending on which version of history is accepted.

Eddie’s Mind Games

My mind to your mind:

James Slipper

Dave Porecki

Allan Alaalatoa (unfairly criticised last game)

Will Skelton (played his way in)

Richie Arnold (someone has to lift Will)

Jed Holloway (need the lineout option)

Fraser McReight (last chance to keep the Hoopers out)

Rob Valetini

Tate McDermott (ok, the hypes got me)

Carter Gordon

Marika Koribeti

Samu Kerevi

Jordon Petaia (needs to own this spot)

Mark Nawaqanitawasi

Andrew Kellaway (bit of a risk first game back)

Potential Replacements/Finishers/Reserves/Substitutes

Andrew Bell

Matt Faessler

Taniela Tupou

Nick Frost

Langi Gleeson

Nic White

Quade Cooper

Dylan Pietsch (or Petaia if Perese starts)

Your guess is probably better than mine. Just so long as we keep possession.

Have a good one