Thursday’s Rugby News – By ParForCourse – 20/7/23

Many thanks to ParForCourse for his Thursday musings.

British and Irish Lions Tour

The British & Irish Lions (British & Irish Lions | British & Irish Lions announce itinerary for 2025 Tour of Australia (lionsrugby.com) have released the nine-match schedule for the 2025 Tour to Australia including three Test matches against the Wallabies (kick off times not yet set):

28 June, Lions vs Western Force, Perth (Optus Stadium)

2 July, Lions vs Queensland Reds, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium)

5 July, Lions vs NSW Waratahs, Sydney (Allianz Stadium)

9 July, Lions vs ACT Brumbies, Canberra (GIO Stadium)

12 July, Lions vs Invitational AU & NZ, Adelaide (Adelaide Oval)

19 July, 1st Test, Lions vs Wallabies, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium)

22 July, Lions vs Melbourne Rebels, Melbourne (Marvel Stadium)

26 July, 2nd Test, Lions vs Wallabies, Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground/MCG)

2 Aug, 3rd Test, Lions vs Wallabies, Sydney (Accor Stadium)

All good matches. Maybe it will grow on me but I’m not yet enthused by a combined side with New Zealand. Who picks? Who coaches?

Victorian Government Announcement of Cancellation of Commonwealth Games

Could the Victorian Governments unexpected withdrawal of support for the 2026 Commonwealth Games impact on RWC 2027?

This has got to be a bit of a concern for Australia’s 2027 Rugby World Cup as it is relying on Federal government support and probably state governments along the way. Ironically, a successful Women’s Football (soccer) World Cup might allay some concerns.

John O’Neill did an excellent job organising the successful 2003 RWC, which in some degree benefitted from the spirit of volunteerism and engagement overflowing from the triumphant 2000 Olympics. That same momentum isn’t there for 2027 so it will be a critical challenge for RA and the organising committee, particularly as RA is already banking on a financial success.

Stuart Hogg

Employed Rugby Pass reports (Stuart Hogg secures a new role just nine days into his retirement (rugbypass.com)) that recently retired Scottish international Stuart Hogg already has secured a role with TNT Sports (previously BT Sport) as a commentator “New rugby pundits include Stuart Hogg, who has recently retired after a stellar career that included 100 international caps .…”. “They will join a host of familiar names including Martin Bayfield, Lawrence Dallaglio, Brian O’Driscoll, Sarra Elgan, Austin Healey, Ben Kay and Sam Warburton.”

Georgia Studies the All Blacks

No, not The Lelos*, the Georgia Rugby Union team, although maybe they do.

It’s Kirby Smart, Head Coach of University of Georgia American Football Team, the Georgia Bulldogs. Under Smart the Bulldogs have won their last two National Championships in 2021 and 2022. In an excerpt of a recent speech on shown on Twitter he said [even with, or maybe indicative of, their success] this year they conducted a six weeks study of what he stated is the most successful of sports teams in the last 100 years, based on winning percentage, the Noo Zealand All Blacks, from which Georgia took a mantra “Better never rests”. That’s quite an investment of time and respect.

In 2023 their team is going to be driven by “intrinsic motivation” and are not going to be controlled by outside narratives or what people say ….”. ”This team is still defining itself”…”.

Despite it removing GAGR’s raison d’etre, Eddie’s Wallabies could well take on that last paragraph.

* Lelos is derived from an ancient Georgian sport played with a pumpkin-shaped ball.

Gain Line Analytics

Gain line Analytics has just released another interesting report relating the financial distress of some of the English Premiership teams to low Team Work index. You can subscribe to their reports at Gain Line.

“Regardless of the multiple reasons why 2 clubs ended up in administration, having the added pressure that is created by low TWI® meant an even greater financial burden.”

London Wasps and Worcester Warriors have averaged in the bottom 3 for TWI® [since 2008] and both entered administration and were relegated from the Premiership in 2022.”

They also annually rank Australasia’s Best Sporting Team, covering multiple sports. Crusaders are 1st (up from 2 last year) but the only other rugby team on the list is the Tahs women’s team at 15th. Lot of work to do and it also highlights that you can’t bring in marque players and expect to buy your way to success. Hello RA. Anyone there?

A Bit of History

Picture: the Australian National Team 1905 (maroon and sky-blue colours)

Len Ikitau’s gutsy effort of playing on and making several tackles with a fracture scapula brought to mind another sterling Wallaby effort in similar circumstances. Ikitau no doubt was partially motivated to support his team mates and was virtually forced into the situation by the unbalanced 6:2 bench not providing a ready centre replacement.

Phillip (Phil) Smith, Randwick centre (6 tests from 1967-69) made his debut in 1967 against New Zealand in Wellington. In the first half he dislocated his shoulder. The Rugby ‘Laws” at the time allowed for two replacements, only for injury and only in the first half. Smith returned to the field, swapped with the left wing, and played the remainder of the match with a strapped shoulder including making at least one tackle.

A tangential trivia question – who is the Wallabies highest average try scorer? [answer in Comments later].

Have a good one.