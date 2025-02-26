Thursdays Rugby News 

Another great weekend of Rugby his week with both Super Rugby and the Six Nations providing some enthralling rugby with games that suited every want and whim. This week I also caught up on a Japanese game which was fast paced, If you get the chance it is worth finding it on Youtube.

Teams for the Week

Happymans Fearless Guessing

Landers by 7

Tahs by 5

Chiefs by 15 (The Chiefs are better and the Doleman Effect)

Blues by 5 to get the season on track

Reds by 10 This is a start of a tough road trip

Friday 5:05 pm AEDT – Moana Pasifika v Highlanders at North Harbour Stadium,

Sekope Kepu

PASIFIKA (1-15): James Lay, Millennium Sanerivi, Sione Mafile’o, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Miracle Faillagi, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Ardie Savea (c), Jonathan Taumateine, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Kyren Taumoefolau, Danny Toala, Pepesana Patafilo, Solomon Alaimalo, William Havili

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Tito Tuipulotu, Chris Apoua, Samuel Slade, Ola Tauelangi, Melani Matavao, Patrick Pellegrini, Tevita Ofa

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Josh Bartlett, Soane Mikaele Vikena, Sefo Kautai, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, Sean Withy, Veveni Lasaqa, Nikora Broughton, Folau Fakatava, Taine Robinson, Caleb Tangitau, Timoci Tavatavanawai (c), Tanielu Tele’a, Sam Gilbert, Finn Hurley

Replacements: Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot, Saula Ma’u, Will Stodart, TK Howden, Nathan Hastie, Cameron Millar, Jake Te Hiwi

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

TMO: Marcus Playle

Friday 7:35 pm AEDT – NSW Waratahs v Fijian Drua at Allianz Stadium,

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Hugh Sinclair, Miles Amatosero, Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Darby Lancaster, Lalakai Foketi, Henry O’Donnell, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway

Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Isaac Kailea, Siosifa Amone, Ben Grant, Jamie Adamson, Teddy Wilson, Jack Bowen, Triston Reilly

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere (c), Samuela Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Motikiai Murray, Meli Derenlagi, Simione Kuruvoli, Caleb Muntz, Vuate Karawalevu, Inia Tabuavou, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Ponipate Loganimasi, Ilaisa Droasese

Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Mesake Doge, Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa, Peni Matawalu, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Kemu Valetini

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referee: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter

TMO: James Leckie

Saturday 1 March 2:35 pm AEDT – Chiefs v ACT Brumbies, FMG Stadium Waikato,

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Brodie McAllister, George Dyer, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i (c), Samipeni Finau, Jahrome Brown, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Manasa Mataele, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Damian McKenzie

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, Sione Ahio, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Xavier Roe, Daniel Rona, Gideon Wrampling

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Rory Scott, Luke Reimer, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan, Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, Ollie Sapsford, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Blake Schoupp, Rhys van Nek, Lachlan Shaw, Judah Saumaisue, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Hudson Creighton

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Fraser Hannon

TMO: Richard Kelly

Saturday 1 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Hurricanes v Blues at SKY Stadium,

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Raymond Tuputupu, Pasilio Tosi, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields (co-c), Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cameron Roigard, Harry Godfrey, Kini Naholo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan, Fatafehi Fineanganofo, Kade Banks

Replacements: Jacob Devery, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tevita Mafileo, Hugo Plummer, Brayden Iose, Ereatara Enari, Riley Hohepa, Ngatungane Punivai

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Josh Beehre, Cameron Suafoa, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: James Mullan, Joshua Fusitu’a, Angus Ta’avao, Cam Christie, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Corey Evans, Cole Forbes.

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Jeremy Markey

TMO: Brett Cronan

Saturday 7:35 pm AEDT – Western Force v Queensland Reds at HBF Park,

FORCE (1-15): Marley Pearce, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Darcy Swain, Sam Carter, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep (co-c), Nic White (co-c), Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Reesjan Pasitoa, Harry Potter, Mac Grealy

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Ryan Coxon, Atu Moli, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Will Harris, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, George Poolman

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Angus Blyth, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (c), Tom Lynagh, Filipo Daugunu, Dre Pakeho, Josh Flook, Lachie Anderson, Heremaia Murray

Replacements: Josh Nasser, George Blake, Massimo De Lutiis, Josh Canham, Liam Wright, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: George Myers, Jordan Kaminski

TMO: Graham Cooper

This Weeks Injury Reports

With generally smaller squads’ injury to key players becomes more important to outcome.

Brumbies

Feao Fotuaika (ankle/ round 4)

David Feliuai (finger/ round 4)

Tom Hooper (concussion / round 4)

Noah Lolesio (concussion / round 4-5)

Rob Valetini (hamstring / TBC)

Ben O’Donnell (hamstring/ TBC)

Tevita Alatini (ACL / TBC)

Harry Vella (ACL / TBC)

Tuaina Taii Tualima (illness / TBC)

Blues

Kurt Eklund (groin)

Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

Laughlan McWhannell (cheek)

PJ Sheck (shoulder)

Tafua Funaki (shoulder)

Adrian Choat (knee)

Zarn Sullivan (foot)

Stephen Perofeta (calf)

Chiefs

Wallace Sititi (knee/long term)

Kaleb Trask (hamstring/ 4-6 weeks)

Liam Coombes Fabling (knee/ 4-6 weeks)

Fiti Sa (shoulder/ long term)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Shoulder / short term)

Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring / long term)

Rameka Poihipi (knee/season)

Luke Jacobson (nose/short-term)

Fijian Drua

Frank Lomani (ankle, short term)

Etonia Waqa (Knee, short term)

Selestino Ravutaumada (Shoulder, short term)

Epeli Momo (Knee, long term)

Vilive Miramira (ankle, short term)

Highlanders

Oliver Haig (foot / 7 weeks )

Jonah Lowe (ACL / 4 weeks )

Jona Nareki (ankle / 2 weeks)

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (neck / 7 weeks)

Josh Whaanga (back / 1 week)

Daniel Lienert-Brown (suspension / 2 weeks)

Hurricanes

Zach Gallagher (Achilles / TBC)

Daniel Sinkinson (hamstring / round 8)

Ruben Love (ankle / round 7)

Lucas Cashmore (knee / round 7)

Brett Cameron (knee / season)

Asafo Aumua (foot / TBC)

Tyrel Lomax (ankle / round 5)

Callum Harkin (head / round 4)

Devan Flanders (ankle / round 14)

Tjay Clarke (Shoulder/ round 9)

Riley Higgins (Hand / round 7)

Billy Proctor (Achilles / TBC)

Moana Pasifika

Alamanda Motuga (shoulder)

Fine Inisi (quad)

Julian Savea (knee)

Lalomilo Lalomilo (concussion)

Lotu Inisi (hamstring)

Neria Fomai (knee /out for season)

Ofa Tauatevalu (lower leg)

Semisi Paea (ankle)

Sione Havili Talitui (ankle).

NSW Waratahs

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Joey Walton (groin)

Fergus Lee-Warner (foot)

Lukas Ripley (shoulder)

Western Force

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee)

Bayley Kuenzle (knee)

Harry Hoopert (knee)

Kane Koteka (ribs)

Divad Palu (shoulder)

Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Henry Robertson (ribs)

Papillon Sevele (knee)

Tiaan Tauakipulu (ribs)

Sio Tomkinson (head injury protocols)

Jeremy Williams (head injury protocols)

Queensland Reds

Jock Campbell

Matt Gibbon

Mason Gordon

Isaac Henry

Will McCulloch

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Hunter Paisami

Centre stage: Pasitoa ready to Force midfield comeback after two-year injury layoff

Reesjan Pasitoa looking for an opening.

One of the more heartwarming moments of this season.

Pasitoa, 23, hasn’t tasted Super Rugby Pacific since laying on a 73rd minute try assist to sink the Hurricanes back in 2022 with successive season-ending injuries plaguing his short career.

However, he has been named to return to return on Saturday against the Queensland Reds in Perth.

A little-known shoulder dislocation sustained for Perth-Bayswater last year threatened to further derail Pasitoa’s recovery after the playmaker was scratched from 2023 (ACL) and 2024 (elbow),

“It’s been interesting. With the ACL (in 2023) I had a whole year to work on myself. First time for a while I’d had a break – definitely not how I wanted it – but it was a good process and I learnt a lot about myself and my body.

“Cronno (Force coach Simon Cron) got me watching more games, more tape. I learnt a lot off-field and was starting to bring that on-field before I popped my elbow out (in 2024).

“So yeah, I’ve had a lot of time to work on my mental game. When my shoulder popped out for Perth-Bayswater after (2024) Super that was pretty tough too. I was just thinking ‘here we go again’ but I’m pretty lucky with the team we’ve got here.

“Now my body’s in a good spot and I’m mentally tough. Not many boys realised how long I’ve been out until I played that exhibition game against the Cheetahs so I’m excited to get an opportunity to get back out there and show everyone potentially what they’ve missed out on these past two years.

Go well young man, I dd not realise he was only 23.

Double World Cup winner Kitshoff forced to retire

It’s a tough game that we all love but each person who plays it is only guaranteed that weeks game. Every person who has played it has a clock running on the time that they can play. The clock will run out based on ability, Injury or desire.

This from the BBC

South Africa’s double World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff has been forced to retire from rugby after suffering a serious neck injury.

The 33-year-old sustained the injury in September 2024 while playing in a Currie Cup match for Western Province, and subsequently revealed he was “two millimetres from death”.

Kitshoff, who won 83 South Africa caps, played for Ulster during the 2023-24 season before returning to home side Stormers, the United Rugby Championship side based in Cape Town.

“It is obviously incredibly disappointing for my career to end in this way, but unfortunately the risk to my wellbeing was simply too high,” said Kitshoff, who was part of South Africa’s World Cup-winning teams in Japan in 2019 and France in 2023

“After undergoing initial conservative therapy, the decision was taken to have stabilising surgery,” his Stormers team said.

“Following an extensive rehabilitation process he has been left with significantly reduced rotation of his neck and the advice from a specialist neurosurgeon was that there would be a high risk of another injury should he continue playing.”

Kitshoff’s distinguished career began with Stormers as an 18-year-old, the front-rower making his debut for the club in 2011, before collecting his first international cap five years later.

He spent two seasons with French club Bordeaux, in addition to his spell with Ulster.

Enjoy retirement young man

