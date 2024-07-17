Sevens superstar Maddison Levi believes the bright lights of the Olympics and a sold-out Stade de France will be music to their ears as they press for the gold medal.

Levi and the Australians are in Montpellier at their pre-Olympic campaign as they kick off their tournament on July 28.

If the pools go as planned, the Aussies will likely have to get past hosts France in the semi-finals for a shot at the gold medal.

It presents a potential hostile environment for Tim Walsh’s side, with Levi welcoming the noise and atmosphere.

“I was at Stade de France last year for the World Cup last year at it was such an awesome experience to have that sold out. I think our team’s full of entertainers so once we get out there, the crowd will probably help to our advantage just having the adrenaline and playing in front of a crowd,” she told media before heading to France.

“I think we’re pretty used to touring and playing in front of a crowd at the World Series this year has helped us with that.

“I’m excited to put on a show in front of everyone and show what we’ve been working on.”

The Australians loom as one of the gold medal favourites alongside the French and Kiwis.

In particular, the trans-Tasman rivals have battled it out in the major finals in the 2020s.

New Zealand claimed the Olympic title in Tokyo but since that, the Australians have swung the ledger thanks to Commonwealth, World Cup and SVNS success over the past two years.

Teagan Levi believes the pressure still remains on the Black Ferns Sevens, with a number of players likely featuring at their final Olympics.

“Definitely more pressure on them but you never know, everyone can add pressure to themselves in different ways,” the younger Levi said.

“I think if we stay in our bubble as a group and don’t let anyone inside that I think we’ll do a really good job over there in Paris.

“I think we’ve definitely got the team to get the job done and we’ve all got our little things that we can add to this team to make the game better.”

From Pravda

Reds V Wales

It’s an interesting Queensland lineup for the Queensland game against Wales on Friday. With a large Reds contingent running out for the Wallabies against Georgia the Reds team includes some uncontracted and recently signed Rebels along with a couple of QPR players. The Crowd is tipped to be the largest since the Super AU final during covid. It Should be a cracker.

Queensland Reds v Wales7:55pm AEST Watch live Stan Sport,

1. Sef Fa’agase – Sunnybank – Shailer Park State High School – Beaudesert Warriors

2. Richie Asiata – Easts – Anglican Church Grammar School

3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen – Norths – Wellington College, NZ

4. Connor Vest – Souths – Grafton High School – Grafton Junior Rugby Club

5. Ryan Smith – Brothers – St Patrick’s College, Shorncliffe – Caboolture Snakes

6. Seru Uru – Wests, Ratu Kadavulevu School, Fiji – Namoli Rugby Club, Fiji

7. John Bryant – Souths – St Laurence’s College – Souths

8. Joe Brial – University of Queensland – Scots College – Easts, Sydney

9. Louis Werchon – Wests – Sunshine Coast Grammar – Maroochydore Swans

10. James O’Connor – Brothers – St Joseph’s Nudgee College – Brothers

11. Mac Grealy – University of Queensland – Downlands College – Souths Toowoomba

12: Dre Pakeho – Brothers – Anglican Church Grammar School

13. Tim Ryan – Brothers – St Patrick’s College, Shorncliffe

14. Floyd Aubrey – GPS – Marist College Ashgrove – GPS

15. Jock Campbell (c) – University of Queensland – The Southport School – Inverell Highlanders

Reserves:

16. George Blake – Bond University – The Southport School – Fasi Maufanga Eels, Tonga

17. Matt Gibbon – Bond University – St Joseph’s Nudgee College – Wollongbar Alstonville Rugby Club

18. Massimo De Lutiis – Easts – The Southport School – Surfers Paradise Dolphins

19. Josh Canham – Bond University – Brighton Grammar – Harlequins Rugby Club

20. Connor Anderson – Wests – Brisbane State High School – Everton Park Roosters

21. Will Cartwright – Brothers – St Joseph’s Nudgee College – Brothers

22. Mason Gordon – Wests – Brisbane Boys’ College – Wests

23. Lachie Anderson – Eastwood – Oakhill College – Dural Rugby Club

Welsh Team

15. Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby – 7 caps)

14. Rio Dyer (Dragons – 22 caps)

13. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 38 caps)

12. Eddie James (Scarlets – 1 cap)

11. Regan Grace (Bath Rugby – uncapped)

10. Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 15 caps)

9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 77 caps) vice-captain

1. Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets – 4 caps)

2. Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby – 5 caps)

3. Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby – 3 caps)

4. Matthew Screech (Dragons – 2 caps)

5. Cory Hill (Secom Rugguts – 34 caps) captain

6. Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs – 12 caps)

7. Taine Plumtree (Scarlets – 5 caps)

8. Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby – 4 caps)



Replacements



16. Efan Daniel (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped

17. Corey Domachowski (Cardiff Rugby – 10 caps)

18. Harri O’Connor (Scarlets – 4 caps)

19. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 19 caps)

20. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 20 caps)

21. Kieran Hardy (Ospreys – 23 caps)

22. Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby – 4 caps)

23. Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps)

Reds Tour confirmed to play the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan

Panasonic Wild Knights score

From QPRQ Pravda

With a preseason tour to Eurpoe and a Japanese tour later in the year the Reds Management are doing many very good thing to set the state up for a successful 2025.

There will be a full cap fixture against the Wild Knights in November, after a warm-up match, just as there has been in 2022 and 2023.

The Reds came out on top 55-30 at Kumagaya Stadium when they visited Japan in 2022 and there was a tight, free-flowing contest for a 31-29 win when the sides met at Ballymore Stadium in 2023.

Two broken legs and two more out long-term: It was a brutal series

After a brutal two games the Irish and the Boks are counting the cost.

South Africa will start their Rugby Championship campaign next month without four of their star players.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus revealed that veteran lock Franco Mostert suffered a leg fracture in the loss to Ireland at the weekend and will not make the trip to Australia for the two Tests against the Wallabies Down Under.

Back-up captain Pieter-Steph du Toit will also miss the first Rugby Championship Test – in Brisbane on August 10.

Erasmus put Du Toit’s recovery at “four to six weeks”.

Wing Cheslin Kolbe, who also suffered a lower leg injury in the Kings Park loss, might play again in the second Test against the Wallabies in Perth on August 17.

Their World Cup-winning teammate Malcolm Marx suffered a tibia fracture when he was crock-rolled in the loss to Ireland.

Ireland also lost Hooker Dan Sheehan to an ACL and a prop to a hand injury.

PS Todays featured ground is Carney Park in Townsville a great little ground where some great rugby thrives.

