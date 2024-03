We’re waiting until the last possible minute to drop our episode this week, and we’re back to the OG crew from 2018!

The Two Nicks come together to chew the fat on hot topics, classic GAGR style. They include:

Super Round

The $2.6 million blowout

The 23 Wallabies recommendations

Previewing Round Three

WARNING: A few coarse words are muttered. If you find s**ts and f**ks offensive, this is not the show for you obviously.

Episode Code: 109