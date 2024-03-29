The Dropped Kick-Off – Run It Straight (Safely) Challenge (SRW Wk. 3)

Happy Easter folks!
Nick W and Natho come together to chat about this upcoming weekend of Super Rugby Women’s, and who would win in a run-it-straight challenge.
WARNING: occasional swear word here and there.
Get the latest creative news from FooBar about art, design and business.
Happy Easter folks!
Nick W and Natho come together to chat about this upcoming weekend of Super Rugby Women’s, and who would win in a run-it-straight challenge.
WARNING: occasional swear word here and there.
Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...