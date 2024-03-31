Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #25: Who saw that coming?

Good morning G&GRs, and a Happy easter to you all. I hope you all got a good rest and had plenty of relaxing time with your family, plenty of good food to eat, vino to drink, and time to watch rugby. And what another stunning round of rugby that was! SRP 2024 just keeps on giving. So let’s recap this round, then have a look at the SRP ladder, and I will conclude by giving Stan yet another broadside.

So on this Easter Monday, when we don’t have to be at work, but sitting relaxing and reading the rugby news with a cup of the magic stuff ☕. Double dose, sit back, and enjoy, whilst this old crazy man has his rant.

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 – Round Five

Canterbury Crusaders 37 defeated Waikato Chiefs 26

Much to the Chagrin of a lot of rugby supporters out there the Dark Saders finally chalked up a ‘W’ in SRP 24. And didn’t they do it in style, with a powerful win that resembled the Crusaders of old! Notching up a 37-26 victory over the Chiefs, demonstrating that they are not a spent force, and also showing that the Chiefs without the D-Mac are a rudderless ship.

Right from the outset the Crusaders showed a level of dominance and intensity that we haven’t seen all season so far. When in defence it was a red wall that seemed impenetrable. Their turnover game was also back in force, being able to counter any Chiefs attacks and then gain possession and go on the attack. The Chiefs would have moments to keep themselves in the game but just couldn’t get themselves within striking range.

The game was played at a level of intensity not seen so far this season. It was a really fast game, and the referumping from Angus Gardener was truly first class. The Man has a real feel for the game and ensures that it flows well, and the ball stays in play for long periods. I am sure the result ruined a few people’s tips (not mine I tipped the dark ones), but the Saders are back in style, and the Chiefs really need D-Mac back as they clearly struggle without him.

Melbourne Rebels 27 defeated NSW Waratahs 21

In what was a joyous result for most Australian Rugby supporters, the Melbourne Rebels have heaped further pain on the Waratahs season, and locked in a top 8 position on the ladder. Coach Coleman and the Tahs were dealt a pre-game bitch slapping from the god of rugby luck, with inform prop Angus Bell (back), Ned Hanigan (hamstring), and Charlie Gamble (calf) all struck from the team sheet.

Without a doubt, this was a game between two teams that were desperate not to lose. The handling errors, poor decision-making, and crap skills execution were on display for all to see, with it taking over 20 minutes for the first points to be lodged on the board. Lachy Anderson banged down the first 5-pointer for Melbourne, but the Waratahs leveled up through Lackie Swinton shortly after. The Tah’s discipline wasn’t up to speed, and a serving of cheddar cheese to Hugh Sinclair proved costly. With the Rebels going to the sheds for oranges leading 10-7.

The second half, was similar to the first, in regards to both teams looking decidedly average, and desperately trying not to lose the game. The Rebels turned down multiple opportunities for 3, and had they been playing a competent team they would have been punished for it. But alas they were playing the Tahs. And if everyone thinks I am being harsh, this is when the Tahs produced one of the greatest acts of incompetence in SRP24, when Miles Amatosero took the tap, but alas he didn’t actually tap the ball. Losing possession when 3 points behind right in front of the goals. Langi Gleeson managed to continue his good form, banking down a 5-pointer, to take the Tahs to a 4-point lead just after the 3/4 time. But then tries in the last 10 minutes from Taniela Tupou and Filipo Daugunu pegged Melbourne a come-from-behind win.

To be honest G&GRs, this was one of the worst games of rugby I have watched in years. It really was a poor advertisement for our game. The only positives were Filipo Dangunu looking really dangerous, and Tongan Thor demonstrating if he managed to get fit, he is someone we still want for the Wallabies. As unfit and as lazy as he appears, at scrum time and in close he has great power. Someone get him a personal trainer, please!

Fiji Drua 31 defeated Western Force 13

In what was a really entertaining game held in the most atrocious conditions the Fiji Drua have given the Force a lesson in wet weather rugby, defeating them 31-13. As the old saying goes ‘Don’t wrestle in the mud with a pig, you both get dirty but the pig enjoys it’. The Drua demonstrated how as kids they grew up playing in paddocks and causeways in these conditions and loved it. And to be honest they were still throwing it around like a hot potato.

The Twiggy All-Stars started well banging down a 5-pointer in the first 2 mins of the game. Not to be outdone, the Drua replied to level the scores. Fiji took the lead through Ravutaumada with a converted try, followed by Canakaivata copping a serve of cheddar. Being a man down didn’t seem to deter the Fijians, with them stepping out to a comfortable 13-point lead. Chase Tiatia from the Force managed to dot one down just before the oranges, going to the sheds behind 18-10

The second half started off with the Drua banging down more tries, and earning themselves another serve of cheddar for their Captain. And this piece of cheddar was upgraded to a shiraz. But despite these discipline issues, the Drua managed to keep the Force contained and earn themselves a great victory in one the best examples of how to play in the rain, and a giant puddle.

This game is well worth watching, and the niggle between the two teams was palpable. Nic ‘the Lip’ White must have said something to his Fijian counterpart, with Nic being taken by the throat. These two were at it pretty much the whole game. All I can say is Nic White is lucky they aren’t allowed to throw punches anymore, as I reckon he would have gotten his lights punched out.

Auckland Blues 47 defeated Moana Pasifika 8

Blues and All Blacks winger Mark Tele’a pulled off a hat trick of tries, in Auckland’s ‘bot bot’ spanking of Moana Pasifika, 48-7. The Seven tries to One victory, also saw the flyhalf Perofeta kick 100% from the boot.

The never-aging Christian Leali’fano got the MPs on the board with a penalty, but the Blues hit back straight away with Caleb Clarke running more than half of the field to bang down a 5-pointer. MP scored a great try through their Captain, but this was the last time in the game that they would bother the scorekeeper.

Going to Oranges 28-8 up, the Auckland team managed to pull apart MPs defenses and slammed down 19 more points. Lodging a comfortable victory against Moana Pasifika, who looked quite weak defensively. Tana Umanga’s team will have to go back to the drawing board to work out what went so drastically wrong.

Wellington Hurricanes 47 defeated Otago Highlanders 12

KARL’s beloved Hurricanes have taken their undefeated start to the SRP24 season to new levels with a brutal 47-7 win over The Clan down on the South Island in Dunedin. The game was pretty much over at Oranges, with the Canes baning down 4 tries to nil going into the sheds up 26-0.

The Canes started the second half as they left off the first one, banging down a 5-pointer in the first minute of the second stanza. However, in what could be damaging for the rest of their campaign, dynamite scrum-half Cam Roigard was stretchered off the field in the 58th minute with a Penthrox whistle in his gob, and with a serious knee injury. But it is amazing when your replacement is TJ Perenara, who went on to bang down his 60th try in Super Rugby. Got to love depth hey!

The Clan managed to get on the board in the second half, but the game was very much over by then. The Hurricanes demonstrated continual breakdown dominance and brilliant counterattack throughout the game. Something that I think most teams in the Super Rugby series are going to have difficulty challenging.

ACT Brumbies 20 defeated Queensland Reds 19

The Brumbies faithful would have been extremely proud of their team toughing it out to win another Reds V Brumbies nailbiter at Suncorp on Saturday night. In what is becoming the best rivalry in Australian rugby, both sides left it all out on the paddock in a very brutal encounter.

The Reds pulled away to a 9-point lead, out-mauling the Brumbies and earning Rhys Va Nek a nice serve of cheddar cheese. But John Denver devotee Tom Wright, pulled out a diamond of a game banging down 2 tries.

This game was a real battle of the breakdown, with both teams throwing everything at it. Plenty of players put their hands up for higher honours, and it must be said Lolo had a very solid game and was perfect off the boot. However, the victory came at a cost for the Brumbies with their hooker Lachy Lonergan suffering an ankle dislocation, that will more than likely wipe him out for the rest of the season. The Brumbies move up to 3rd on the ladder, and the Reds at 3 from 3 move down to fifth.

From a die-hard Reds fan, congrats to the Brumbies on a well-earned victory.

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 – Ladder

The Super Pacific rugby Ladder for 2024 is starting to become very interesting. The Canes have fortified their position at the top of the ladder remaining undefeated after 6 rounds. The Crusaders have dragged themselves off the bottom of the ladder (can’t believe I am even saying this) with their dominant victory over the Chiefs. The Tahs season is over, along with the Western Force, sitting at the bottom pile on one victory. The Brumbies sitting pretty in third, and the Reds and Rebels looking ok in 5th and 6th respectively. The Drua raced up from behind in 7th.

The rest of the season and how teams travel in their away games will dictate how this season turns out. Tipping is going to be tough, mind you this week I got 5 out of 6 with the only wrong one being my Reds going down to the Ponies.

Stan Bias In Commentary

In what is becoming a re-occurring theme, I really couldn’t let this week’s Stan commentary go by without putting it on notice. Don’t get me wrong the Stan product is fantastic, I love it. It is far better than its Fux Sports predecessor. But holy crap the constant focus on the Waratahs, and Waratah players being the next saviour for Australian rugby is growing old very quickly.

There are four other Australian teams. Three of them are doing far better than the Waratahs, and their players are far more likely to be selected for higher honours than 99% of the Waratah squad. So continually swinging off the nuts (god I love that Rugby Report Card saying) of every Tahs player is just embarrassing.

Guys (and Gals too) of Stan, please just give it a rest.

Anyway enough of me banging on like Abraham Simpson. Over to you G&GRs, have at it!